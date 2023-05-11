1 Thing Every NFL Team Outside Playoff Picture Must Accomplish This Season

0 of 11

Every NFL team enters the offseason with the same goal atop their to-do list: win the Super Bowl.

Some do so with straighter faces than others.

That isn't the only goal teams have, of course, and those goals differ from team to team. Some seek to repeat as division champions. Or make the postseason as a wild card. To add punch to the offense or stiffen the defense.

Of course, the farther down the NFL's pecking order you get, the more modest goals become. For the NFL's also-rans, it can be developing a young quarterback, addressing a weakness that derailed the season before or just being more competitive.

It's those lower-end teams we're going to look at here.



Most of these teams were cellar-dwellers in 2022. All have significant flaws. But even then, this is admittedly something of a subjective exercise. The New Orleans Saints had the same record as the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers last year. But the Saints answered their biggest offseason question with the addition of Derek Carr, and they may well be the favorites in a bad NFC South. The Falcons and Panthers are, um, not.

Fans of the 11 franchises listed here will likely disagree about their favorite franchise's outlook this year, but when the 2023 playoffs begin, they will probably be watching them on TV, just like us. However, that doesn't mean there aren't things they should accomplish this season.

In fact, there's one thing they must accomplish or else the 2023 season won't be any less disappointing than 2022 was.