    Joe Pavelski's White-Hot Scoring Pace Amazes Fans as Stars Crush Kraken to Tie Series

    Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) prepares for a face-off against the Seattle Kraken in the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Dallas. Pavelski has scored five goals in the series thus far against the Kraken. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

    The Dallas Stars bounced back Tuesday with a 6-3 road win to even their second-round playoff series with the Seattle Kraken at 2-2, and Joe Pavelski was once again in the thick of it.

    Pavelski netted a power-play goal in the second period to extend the Dallas lead to 4-0, giving him a remarkable six goals in the series thus far:

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    That's the 6th goal of the series for Pavelski 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/L37LffULJR">pic.twitter.com/L37LffULJR</a>

    The goal was a historic one for the 38-year-old veteran, as he became only the third active player with 70 or more career playoff goals and moved into a tie for 19th in career playoff goals and a tie for seventh in career playoff power-play goals:

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Joe Pavelski joined an exclusive club tonight ⭐️ <a href="https://t.co/UlvpJSyhLJ">pic.twitter.com/UlvpJSyhLJ</a>

    NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL

    Joe Pavelski scored his 70th career <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> Playoffs goal and tied Steve Yzerman for 19th place on the League's all-time list. The only active players with more are Alex Ovechkin (72) and Sidney Crosby (71).<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLStats?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLStats</a>: <a href="https://t.co/rkKsRdjrka">https://t.co/rkKsRdjrka</a> <a href="https://t.co/z3wS81gH1X">pic.twitter.com/z3wS81gH1X</a>

    Bally Sports Southwest @BallySportsSW

    Joe Pavelski is now tied with Steve Yzerman for 19th on the NHL's All-Time Playoff Goals Scored list with 70. <a href="https://t.co/UEeEn8NOEY">pic.twitter.com/UEeEn8NOEY</a>

    NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL

    Joe Pavelski's 28th career power-play goal in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> Playoffs was the game winner as the <a href="https://twitter.com/DallasStars?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DallasStars</a> pulled even in their Second Round series.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLStats?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLStats</a>: <a href="https://t.co/rkKsRdjrka">https://t.co/rkKsRdjrka</a> <a href="https://t.co/h4yA7VckVA">pic.twitter.com/h4yA7VckVA</a>

    Pavelski missed all but one game during the Stars' first-round playoff triumph over the Minnesota Wild, but he has returned to play in all four games against Seattle and has been electric.

    Although the Stars lost the game in overtime, Pavelski netted four goals in Game 1 against the Kraken. He also scored a goal in Dallas' Game 2 win and added his sixth of the series in Tuesday's Game 4 victory.

    Pavelski has been a top-flight playoff performer dating back to his time with the San Jose Sharks, and he received a ton of praise of social media Tuesday night for his recent form:

    Saad Yousuf @SaadYousuf126

    Joe Pavelski shooting himself to the top of the Conn Smythe conversation after not playing a full round is kinda hilarious

    x - RIP Miro Heiskanen @beavs22

    ALSO can we talk about Joe Pavelski having 6 goals?? He missed all of round 1 and he's now tied for 3rd in goals this postseason

    SportsChasers @FollowYourShots

    We don't usually think of him in the same breath as those other elite scorers, but Pavelski has been quietly excellent <a href="https://t.co/fm3TD3UEHv">https://t.co/fm3TD3UEHv</a>

    Josh Dubow @JoshDubowAP

    The 6 goals for Joe Pavelski this series are his most in any playoff series. He had 5 for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SJSharks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SJSharks</a> in 2010 vs the Avalanche and 2016 vs the Kings

    Darby Allen @darbylallen

    Pavelski has been carrying us 👑 <a href="https://t.co/bY6PfhlykU">https://t.co/bY6PfhlykU</a>

    Rare @RareWallaby

    Pavelski is having a series

    Taimon R. Turner @TaimonT717

    What the doctors gave Joe Pavelski when he was out with that concussion!!!😎😎😎😎😁😁😁😁 <a href="https://t.co/Uxc6m9DPKn">pic.twitter.com/Uxc6m9DPKn</a>

    de🅿️ressed Dallas sports fan @athensluke

    JOE PAVELSKI IS INEVITABLE <a href="https://t.co/U8oaujXQgR">https://t.co/U8oaujXQgR</a>

    In addition to Pavelski scoring his sixth goal of the series, five Stars players registered a multi-point night as part of Dallas' six-goal outburst in Game 4.

    Leading the way was trade-deadline acquisition Max Domi, who netted two goals and dished out an assist for a team-high three points.

    While Seattle has been pesky, much like it was in eliminating the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in the first round, the Stars are now heading back home with momentum on their side.

    With one of the all-time great playoff performers in Pavelski leading the way, Dallas will have a chance to take a 3-2 series lead Thursday when it hosts the Kraken in Game 5.