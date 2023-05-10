Joe Pavelski's White-Hot Scoring Pace Amazes Fans as Stars Crush Kraken to Tie Series

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

The Dallas Stars bounced back Tuesday with a 6-3 road win to even their second-round playoff series with the Seattle Kraken at 2-2, and Joe Pavelski was once again in the thick of it.

Pavelski netted a power-play goal in the second period to extend the Dallas lead to 4-0, giving him a remarkable six goals in the series thus far:

The goal was a historic one for the 38-year-old veteran, as he became only the third active player with 70 or more career playoff goals and moved into a tie for 19th in career playoff goals and a tie for seventh in career playoff power-play goals:

Pavelski missed all but one game during the Stars' first-round playoff triumph over the Minnesota Wild, but he has returned to play in all four games against Seattle and has been electric.

Although the Stars lost the game in overtime, Pavelski netted four goals in Game 1 against the Kraken. He also scored a goal in Dallas' Game 2 win and added his sixth of the series in Tuesday's Game 4 victory.

Pavelski has been a top-flight playoff performer dating back to his time with the San Jose Sharks, and he received a ton of praise of social media Tuesday night for his recent form:

In addition to Pavelski scoring his sixth goal of the series, five Stars players registered a multi-point night as part of Dallas' six-goal outburst in Game 4.

Leading the way was trade-deadline acquisition Max Domi, who netted two goals and dished out an assist for a team-high three points.

While Seattle has been pesky, much like it was in eliminating the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in the first round, the Stars are now heading back home with momentum on their side.

With one of the all-time great playoff performers in Pavelski leading the way, Dallas will have a chance to take a 3-2 series lead Thursday when it hosts the Kraken in Game 5.