X

    Westminster Dog Show 2023 Results: Best of Breed Winners and Final Recap

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 10, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 08: Buddy Holly, the Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen, winner of the Hound Group competes at the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club

    Buddy Holly has been named Best in Show at the 147th edition of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York, on Tuesday.

    Westminster Dog Show @WKCDOGS

    The winning moment for the Best in Show Winner, Buddy Holly, Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen! 💜✨<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WestminsterDogShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WestminsterDogShow</a> <a href="https://t.co/jzOVYmmtNL">pic.twitter.com/jzOVYmmtNL</a>

    Westminster Dog Show @WKCDOGS

    Congratulations to Buddy Holly, Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen, for winning Best in Show! 🏆<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WestminsterDogShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WestminsterDogShow</a> <a href="https://t.co/Gfizu1gKm9">pic.twitter.com/Gfizu1gKm9</a>

    Rummie, a Pekingese who won the toy group, was named Reserve Best in Show.

    FOX Sports @FOXSports

    Reserve Best in Show goes to Rummie! 👏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/westminsterdogshow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#westminsterdogshow</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/WKCDOGS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WKCDOGS</a> <a href="https://t.co/X0aQA9E63J">pic.twitter.com/X0aQA9E63J</a>

    Seven dogs were under consideration for best in show after earning top honors in each of their groups. One of them was Winston, a French bulldog who was Reserve Best in Show in 2022.

    All of these dogs had previously finished first within their breeds before advancing to the next round.

    Here's a look at all seven, alongside video of all of them in action.

    Hound Group: "Buddy Holly" — CH Soletrader Buddy Holly (Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen)

    Westminster Dog Show @WKCDOGS

    Congratulations to Buddy Holly, the Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen for winning in the Hound Group! 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/TSaElkvSCa">pic.twitter.com/TSaElkvSCa</a>

    Emma Berquist @eeberquist

    his name is buddy holly😭 <a href="https://t.co/Nm0B74SaZP">pic.twitter.com/Nm0B74SaZP</a>

    Westminster Dog Show 2023 Results: Best of Breed Winners and Final Recap
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Toy Group: "Rummie" — GCH CH Pequest Rum Dum (Pekingese)

    Westminster Dog Show @WKCDOGS

    Rummie is in the building! ✨ <a href="https://t.co/wb8wtvGDq9">pic.twitter.com/wb8wtvGDq9</a>

    Westminster Dog Show @WKCDOGS

    Congratulations to the Toy Group winner, Rummie! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WestminsterDogShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WestminsterDogShow</a> <a href="https://t.co/a1rXZXcm9c">pic.twitter.com/a1rXZXcm9c</a>

    Non-Sporting Group: "Winston" — GCHP CH Fox Canyon's I Won the War at Goldshield CGCA CGCU TKN (French Bulldog)

    Westminster Dog Show @WKCDOGS

    Winston's ready! ⚡️ <a href="https://t.co/XHfYK9A4VV">pic.twitter.com/XHfYK9A4VV</a>

    FOX Sports @FOXSports

    Winston turned on the wheels!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WestminsterDogShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WestminsterDogShow</a> <a href="https://t.co/NzcJTJDF4G">pic.twitter.com/NzcJTJDF4G</a>

    Herding Group: "Ribbon" — GCHP CH Northbay Xsell That's a Wrap (Australian Shepherd)

    Westminster Dog Show @WKCDOGS

    Congratulations to the winner of the Herding Group, Ribbon, the Australian Shepherd! 🏆 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WestminsterDogShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WestminsterDogShow</a> <a href="https://t.co/TpbisaBo1j">pic.twitter.com/TpbisaBo1j</a>

    Westminster Dog Show @WKCDOGS

    Ribbon enters the winners circle <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WestminsterDogShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WestminsterDogShow</a> <a href="https://t.co/acxWBoUpLk">pic.twitter.com/acxWBoUpLk</a>

    Sporting Group: "Cider" — GCHB CH Winchester's An Apple A Day JH (English Setter)

    Westminster Dog Show @WKCDOGS

    Cider the English Setter is a happy dog after winning the Sporting Group! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WestminsterDogShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WestminsterDogShow</a> <a href="https://t.co/DlWOPyZZsh">pic.twitter.com/DlWOPyZZsh</a>

    Westminster Dog Show @WKCDOGS

    All eyes on the winner of the Sporting Group, Cider, the English Setter! 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/JQkGjUYlDZ">pic.twitter.com/JQkGjUYlDZ</a>

    Working Group: "Monty" — GCH CH Hearthmore's Wintergreen Mountain RN CGC TKN (Giant Schnauzer)

    Westminster Dog Show @WKCDOGS

    The winning moment for Monty, the Giant Schnauzer! <a href="https://t.co/8HcxQUqFVH">pic.twitter.com/8HcxQUqFVH</a>

    Westminster Dog Show @WKCDOGS

    Monty, the Giant Schnauzer, is your 147th <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WestminsterDogShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WestminsterDogShow</a> Working Group Winner! 💜✨ <a href="https://t.co/qrTY48cDwP">pic.twitter.com/qrTY48cDwP</a>

    Terrier Group: "Trouble" — GCHP CH Lbk's Rebel And Proud Party Crasher (American Staffordshire Terrier)

    Westminster Dog Show @WKCDOGS

    Trouble, the American Staffordshire Terrier, is your 147th <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WestminsterDogShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WestminsterDogShow</a> Terrier Group Winner! 💜✨ <a href="https://t.co/E9dl2M2nbh">pic.twitter.com/E9dl2M2nbh</a>

    Westminster Dog Show @WKCDOGS

    Another look at the winning moment for Trouble, the American Staffordshire Terrier! 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/xYkZTQ09vS">pic.twitter.com/xYkZTQ09vS</a>

    This marks the second straight year that a dog from the hound group won Best in Show after Trumpet, a bloodhound, earned the honors in 2022.

    Per Maura Judkis, Andrea Salcedo and Maham Javaid of the Washington Post, this marks the first time a petit basset griffon Vendeén won Best in Show. A petit basset griffon Vendeén has won the hound group before, however, when Fairchild did so in 2007.

    "Overwhelmed. I never thought a PBGV would do this. I have dreamed of this since I was nine years old," Janice Hayes, the dog's owner, told Jamie Little of Fox Sports in part after the win.

    FOX Sports @FOXSports

    "I have dreamed of this since I was 9 years old."<br><br>What an emotional night for Buddy Holly's owner and handler after being named Best in Show 🐶❤️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/westminsterdogshow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#westminsterdogshow</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/WKCDOGS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WKCDOGS</a> <a href="https://t.co/SEHmYqfOJB">pic.twitter.com/SEHmYqfOJB</a>

    "Buddy Holly is the epitome of a show dog. Nothing bothers him," Hayes added when asked what she wanted people to know about PBGVs and Buddy Holly in particular.

    "He loves all the cameras. He's very hungry because it's past dinnertime, but he's just everything a PBGV should be. Hard-headed, stubborn, happy. He moves just so easily and we are just so proud of him, and this is so surreal.

    Per Jennifer Peltz of the Associated Press, PBGVs are No. 154 on the American Kennel Club rankings list of the most prevalent purebreds in the United States.

    Per Fox Sports, a total of 2,500 dogs from 210 different breeds from 49 states and 13 countries competed for the Best in Show.

    In the end, Buddy Holly, who was named after the legendary rock 'n' roll musician, took home the crown.