Westminster Dog Show 2023 Results: Best of Breed Winners and Final Recap

Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club

Buddy Holly has been named Best in Show at the 147th edition of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York, on Tuesday.

Rummie, a Pekingese who won the toy group, was named Reserve Best in Show.

Seven dogs were under consideration for best in show after earning top honors in each of their groups. One of them was Winston, a French bulldog who was Reserve Best in Show in 2022.

All of these dogs had previously finished first within their breeds before advancing to the next round.

Here's a look at all seven, alongside video of all of them in action.

Hound Group: "Buddy Holly" — CH Soletrader Buddy Holly (Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen)

Toy Group: "Rummie" — GCH CH Pequest Rum Dum (Pekingese)

Non-Sporting Group: "Winston" — GCHP CH Fox Canyon's I Won the War at Goldshield CGCA CGCU TKN (French Bulldog)

Herding Group: "Ribbon" — GCHP CH Northbay Xsell That's a Wrap (Australian Shepherd)

Sporting Group: "Cider" — GCHB CH Winchester's An Apple A Day JH (English Setter)

Working Group: "Monty" — GCH CH Hearthmore's Wintergreen Mountain RN CGC TKN (Giant Schnauzer)

Terrier Group: "Trouble" — GCHP CH Lbk's Rebel And Proud Party Crasher (American Staffordshire Terrier)

This marks the second straight year that a dog from the hound group won Best in Show after Trumpet, a bloodhound, earned the honors in 2022.

Per Maura Judkis, Andrea Salcedo and Maham Javaid of the Washington Post, this marks the first time a petit basset griffon Vendeén won Best in Show. A petit basset griffon Vendeén has won the hound group before, however, when Fairchild did so in 2007.

"Overwhelmed. I never thought a PBGV would do this. I have dreamed of this since I was nine years old," Janice Hayes, the dog's owner, told Jamie Little of Fox Sports in part after the win.

"Buddy Holly is the epitome of a show dog. Nothing bothers him," Hayes added when asked what she wanted people to know about PBGVs and Buddy Holly in particular.

"He loves all the cameras. He's very hungry because it's past dinnertime, but he's just everything a PBGV should be. Hard-headed, stubborn, happy. He moves just so easily and we are just so proud of him, and this is so surreal.

Per Jennifer Peltz of the Associated Press, PBGVs are No. 154 on the American Kennel Club rankings list of the most prevalent purebreds in the United States.

Per Fox Sports, a total of 2,500 dogs from 210 different breeds from 49 states and 13 countries competed for the Best in Show.

In the end, Buddy Holly, who was named after the legendary rock 'n' roll musician, took home the crown.