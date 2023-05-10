X

    Devils Mocked by Twitter for Blowout Loss to Hurricanes to Go Down 3-1 in Series

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 10, 2023

    New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek reacts after giving up a goal to Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    AP Photo/Adam Hunger

    The Carolina Hurricanes scored five second period goals—including four in a 5:20 span—en route to defeating the New Jersey Devils 6-1 in Game 4 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series.

    Any good will the Devils created with an 8-4 win over Carolina in Game 3 went completely out the window in Game 4 after a disastrous performance that now puts New Jersey in a 3-1 hole in this best-of-seven matchup.

    Martin Necas, who scored a first period goal to knot the game at one by intermission, netted his second 7:26 into the second.

    That opened the floodgates as Brett Pesce (9:51), Jesper Fast (11:07), Brent Burns (12:46) and Jordan Martinook (19:36) vaulted Carolina into a 6-1 lead.

    The third period was a moot point, and now the Devils are staring down elimination heading back to Carolina for Game 5.

    The story of this game was the giveaway differential: New Jersey had 26 of them compared to just two for Carolina.

    New Jersey also benched goaltender Vitek Vanecek after he allowed five goals on 17 shots and went back to Akira Schmid.

    The Hurricanes outscored the Devils 11-2 in their pair of victories in Carolina. Game 1 saw the Devils register just one shot on goal over the first 25 minutes. Game 2 featured the Hurricanes scoring four second period goals.

    The Devils' offense was sensational en route to eight goals in Game 3, bringing about hope of tying the series up at two in Newark on Tuesday. A Jack Hughes goal less than two minutes int the game got New Jersey off to a great start.

    However, it was all downhill from there as Carolina finds itself one win away from the Stanley Cup semifinals.

    In the meantime, the Devils' season is firmly on the brink. The campaign is not over yet, but it's looking awfully bleak after scuffling through a terrible period.

    Twitter reacted to the performance.

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    Devils fans, is this an accurate depiction of the vibe right now? 😬 <a href="https://t.co/YEuNLXqftj">pic.twitter.com/YEuNLXqftj</a>

    Amanda @nhljackhughes

    This has been an excellent season regardless of the outcome of this series but seeing them get flat out outplayed in all of the playoff losses is maddening. <br><br>And now the Devils go into next season with a goalie question mark.

    Jim Biringer @JimBiringer

    Devils No compete. No energy. This looks like the exact thing we saw in Carolina. Young team learning a lesson in the playoffs. Getting out coached but the Devils still have a goalie situation to address this off-season. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/njdevils?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#njdevils</a>

    x - #NJDevils @BrotherhoodDuke

    The giveaways buried the Devils. First 15 minutes of the game they were clean and then after that they couldn't pass or handle the pass. Gotta get game 5. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NJDevils?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NJDevils</a>

    x - JakoAndrew @JakoAndrew

    24-1 in giveaways this game. One of the sloppiest, laziest games I've ever seen the Devils (or any hockey team) play. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NJDevils?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NJDevils</a>

    Dan Breen @DanBreenNJ

    19 giveaways to 1 tonight… and the Devils have now given up 21 goals in fewer than four games in this series. The Devils have simply failed to match the Canes' consistency in terms of period-to-period effort… and that's how you lose playoff series. <a href="https://twitter.com/NJDevils?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NJDevils</a> <a href="https://t.co/hU9sdAiVGy">https://t.co/hU9sdAiVGy</a>

    Nick Busch @NickBusch41

    18 giveaways wft are we doing?! The Devils think they are Oprah right now…

    x- fin DEVILS ROUND TWO @13NHISCHIERS

    18-1 in giveaways is EMBARRASSING. these are not the new jersey devils

    Alex Chauvancy @AlexC_THW

    If I were the Devils, I would put the penalty killers out on the power play to make sure the Hurricanes stop getting scoring chances

    John @92In82

    Absolutely love seeing the Devils get destroyed by the Hurricanes. Fraud goaltending, a fraud coach and an outlier game 3.

    eric rivera @ericriveracooks

    could you imagine a hurricane embarrassing the devil? it's more likely than you think.

    Carolina will host Game 5 on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.