Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett Expects 'Some Growing Pains' After Aaron Rodgers Trade

Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers joining the New York Jets was one of the biggest storylines of the NFL offseason, and an addition that is expected to have the team among the AFC's contenders this season.

But that doesn't mean there won't be an adjustment period, as the team's offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett told Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News on Tuesday:

"Potential is one of those fancy words that we haven't done anything yet. Right now, we have some very good pieces, some very good people and players on the field. There has to be cohesion, there has to be a mesh. Aaron runs things on the field very uniquely, so there are a lot of things the guys are going to have to learn and get used to. Where that goes, I'm not sure. But I know there's going to be some growing pains, there's going to be some bumps. It is just about us getting on the field, everybody getting comfortable with each other and we will see where it goes."

Hackett has both experience with Rodgers and with working through the natural difficulties of bringing in a new quarterback—especially an established veteran star—into a team after a trade.

The 43-year-old spent three seasons (2019-21) as the offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers, working with Rodgers, and the veteran quarterback has spoken glowingly about their time together:

"I just believe in the man, I know how he goes about his business, he makes things fun. We used to hug before every game and my message to him for three years was thank you for making this fun again. He's an excellent teacher, his pedigree, his father, working with Bill Walsh and the West Coast offense, which I grew up in and played under with Mike McCarthy for 13 years. I just love the man, great wife, great family and I'm excited to be back with him. This was part of the dream when I started daydreaming about this opportunity and I get to come to work with one of my all-time favorite people every single day."

But Hackett also spent one season as the head coach of the Denver Broncos last year, and was tasked with working Russell Wilson into the team after he was acquired in a trade.

That didn't end so well—the Broncos were just 4-11 when Hackett was fired in late December, and Wilson had the worst season of his career (3,524 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 60.5 completion percentage).

That can't all be laid at Hackett's feet, of course. Wilson simply played poorly at times and seemed to ignore higher-percentage throws on short and intermediate routes in favor of deep, lower-percentage attempts. The team also struggled with injuries in general, and the offensive line in front of Wilson didn't inspire much confidence (he was sacked 55 times in 15 games).

Hackett also has far more familiarity with Rodgers than he did with Wilson, and the Jets have put together a solid cast of playmakers around the veteran quarterback, led by defending Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson to go along with Rodgers' teammate in Green Bay, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman Jr. and Breece Hall, among others.

So the hope will be that the transition for the Jets and Rodgers will be smoother than the situation in Denver with Hackett. Hackett, Rodgers and Lazard will bring a different level of familiarity to the table. But for the rest of the young Jets, adjusting to Rodgers' approach may take some time.