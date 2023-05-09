Mets vs. Phillies Reportedly Scheduled for 2024 MLB London Series

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will be taking their NL East rivalry overseas next season.

The teams are set to face off in the 2024 London Series, according to Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated.

Major League Baseball introduced the London Series in 2019, with the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees taking part in the inaugural two-game event at London Stadium. The Pinstripes won the first game 17-13 and second game 12-8.

MLB had an agreement for games to be played in London for 2019 and 2020, but the 2020 London Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, MLB reached a new agreement to hold games in London in 2023, 2024 and 2026. The Cardinals and Cubs are slated to take part in this year's event, playing two games at London Stadium from June 24-25.

MLB is expected to hold a similar series in Paris, France, in 2025, according to Verducci. The league is also working on plans to open the 2024 campaign in Seoul, South Korea.

France and South Korea would join England, Mexico, Japan and Australia as foreign countries—aside from Canada, which is home to the Toronto Blue Jays—to host MLB contests.

The Mets and Phillies have yet to meet this season. They will do so for the first time with a three-game series slated to begin on May 30. The Phillies lead the all-time series 541-513.

New York sits second in the NL East with a 17-18 record, seven games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves. Philadelphia is fourth in the division with a 16-19 record—a disappointing start to the year after reaching the World Series last season.