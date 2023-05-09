Stanley Berryhill Waived By Lions After WR Suspended 6 Games for Gambling Violation

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After being among four Detroit Lions players suspended for violating the NFL's gambling policy, wide receiver Stanley Berryhill will be in search of a new home.

The Lions announced that they waived Berryhill on Tuesday afternoon, as ESPN's Eric Woodyard relayed. The 24-year-old will serve a six-game suspension at the start of the 2023 season.

In addition to Berryhill, 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams also was suspended for six games after an NFL investigation uncovered that they participated in mobile betting at the team's Allen Park facility. However, neither of them were found to have bet on NFL games.

Wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore received indefinite suspensions in April for betting on NFL games, and they were also waived by the Lions.

An undrafted free agent out of Arizona, Berryhill entered the league as a member of the Atlanta Falcons before being waived prior to the start of the 2022 season. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals practice squad in September before being waived a month later. The Lions quickly snatched him up, and he bounced between the practice squad and the active roster.

Berryhill appeared in four games for Detroit and played a total of 40 snaps, 34 of which came on special teams.

Despite the suspensions, the Lions enter the 2023 season with optimism thanks to a strong finish to last year. Detroit has a talented roster, and with Aaron Rodgers no longer in the NFC North following his trade to the Jets, the division is wide open.