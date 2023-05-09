NFL Schedule Release 2023: Strength of Schedule for All 32 Teams Ahead of Reveal

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

After tying for the NFL's best record last season, the Philadelphia Eagles will face a gauntlet in their quest to repeat that feat in 2023.

Per NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano, the strength of schedule for all 32 teams has been unveiled, with the Eagles facing the most difficult test based on their opponent's winning percentage from 2022 (.566):

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.