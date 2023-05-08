26 Iowa Hawkeyes Student-Athletes Subject of Sports Gambling Investigation

AP Photo/Sean Rayford

The University of Iowa announced Monday that 26 student-athletes are part of a sports wagering investigation, with the school "fully cooperating" with the probe.

The Athletic's Scott Dochterman reported the investigation also involves a number of other Iowa student-athletes and one athletics department employee:

This comes after the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission revealed it is investigating the Hawkeyes baseball team for potential gambling violation after four players—including regular participants Keaton Anthony and Jacob Henderson—weren't with the team over the weekend for a series against Ohio State, per Darren Rovell of The Action Network.

"The commission takes the integrity of gaming in the state seriously and is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide any additional information when able," director of gaming for the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, Brian Ohorilko, said in a statement.

Iowa said the players were held out of the weekend series "due to a potential violation" but didn't specify the infraction. Rovell reported that two spokespeople for Iowa athletics didn't comment on whether the violations were related to gambling.

The news comes on the same day that Iowa State announced it was aware of and looking into allegations of sports wagering against 15 of its student-athletes:

The college baseball world, meanwhile, has been rocked by a separate gambling scandal after Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon was fired by the school, reportedly for his connection to a suspicious wager in an April matchup between the Crimson Tide and LSU.

Bohannon was reportedly on the phone with a bettor in Ohio when he made the decision to scratch the day's starting pitcher. Two large bets were then placed on LSU at the BetMGM Sportsbook at Great American Ballpark.

Per Chris Vannini of The Athletic, "A person familiar with the investigation said there was no evidence that any athletes were involved."

Professional sports have not been immune from gambling scandals in recent years either. NFL wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended by the league for a year for placing online bets on NFL games and reinstated in early March, while in April five NFL players were suspended for gambling infractions.

Two players—Detroit Lions receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill—were suspended six games by the NFL. Three other players—Detroit's Quintez Cephus and defensive back C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney—were suspended indefinitely.