The Best Potential Landing Spots for Free-Agent Forward Tyler Bertuzzi

The 2023 NHL free-agent class is lacking in star power and big names, but there are still some good players to be had. Tyler Bertuzzi is near the top of that list, and he should have plenty of potential suitors if he ends up reaching the open market this summer.

Bertuzzi is coming off a bit of a down year in which he scored only eight goals with 22 assists in 50 games split between the Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins. Injuries limited him his production, as did a significant drop in his shooting percentage.

In the four years prior to the 2022-23 season, Bertuzzi was a 14 percent shooter for his career and had scored 77 goals in 221 regular-season games. That four-year span averages out to a 28-goal pace per 82 games, and he was coming off a career-high 30-goal performance in 2021-22 despite playing in only 68 games.

A fresh start, a fully healthy season and a change in his shooting percentage would make Bertuzzi a strong bounce-back candidate next season.

The Boston Bruins acquired him from Detroit before the NHL trade deadline in the hope that he could be one of the final pieces of a Stanley Cup puzzle. That did not work out as planned for the team, although Bertuzzi played well and seemed like a good fit.

While the Bruins probably would like to re-sign Bertuzzi, there has been no indication that the two sides have had substantial contract talks, and the team has a significant cap crunch to navigate. For that reason, a return to Boston seems unlikely.

So, let's take a look at teams that could be a potential fit for Bertuzzi.

Among the factors we considered are teams that are looking to contend for a playoff spot this season and have a need for an impact scorer while also having the salary-cap flexibility to land Bertuzzi—one of the top free agents on the market this summer.