LSU's Angel Reese to Be Featured in 2023 SI Swimsuit Edition

Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

LSU's Angel Reese is one of college basketball's up-and-coming stars, winning the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player award after leading LSU to a national title this year.

She went viral for her "you can't see me" gesture to Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the national championship game, as well as pointing to her ring finger in a moment of trash talk, and she has become one of the top NIL earners in the sport with over $1.3 million worth of endorsement deals.

Adding to her list of iconic moments and partnerships, Reese took part in this month's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

"I had on thong bathing suits and I didn't think I was going to be comfortable, but [everyone] made me feel really comfortable," she told Sports Illustrated. "I work out a lot. I embrace my body and who I am and every mark on my body. I probably feel the sexiest in a bathing suit."