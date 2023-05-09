MLB Starting Lineup and Rotation Changes That Need to Happen

0 of 10

Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There's no shame in admitting when things aren't working out, and that goes just as much for Major League Baseball teams as for the rest of us.

So, let's discuss how some teams might to do that by making necessary changes—i.e., not ones like the St. Louis Cardinals are making with Willson Contreras—to their starting lineups and rotations.

For this, we looked for players who are either underperforming in important roles or overperforming in less important ones. Think guys who should be dropped or elevated in batting orders and pitchers who would be better off in the bullpen than in the rotation and vice versa. That simple.

There are 10 changes we want to see, split evenly between ones involving five hitters and five pitchers.