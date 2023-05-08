Free Agents Raiders Should Pursue After 2023 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders have spent the early offseason turning over the roster as head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler see fit. Old faces like Derek Carr, Darren Waller and Rock Ya-Sin are out. Players like Jimmy Garoppolo, David Long Jr. and rookie first-round pick Tyree Wilson are in.

The reality is that this is the first year of the new regime's true rebuild—after running it back with Carr and Co. failed to yield a return postseason trip. Players like Wilson, rookie tight end Michael Mayer and rookie cornerback Jakorian Bennett can be part of the future. Players like Garoppolo, Long and tight end Austin Hooper can serve as bridges to that future.

More pieces should be added to an evolving roster that won just six games last season. Las Vegas might not be chasing a championship in 2023, but it should hope to be competitive. With $16.1 million in cap space remaining, the Raiders can and should look to free agents to accomplish that goal.

With this in mind, let's examine three remaining veteran free agents Las Vegas should target and why.