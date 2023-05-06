John Harbaugh: Ravens Won't 'Close the Door' on Signing Marcus Peters to New Contract

AP Photo/Jeff Dean

The door isn't closed on the Baltimore Ravens re-signing cornerback Marcus Peters despite the team recently adding defensive back Rock Ya-Sin, per head coach John Harbaugh to reporters.

Peters, a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, has been in the NFL since 2015, when he amassed a league-high eight interceptions for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The owner of 32 lifetime interceptions was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 before he was dealt to the Ravens in Oct. 2019. Two months later, he inked a three-year, $42 million extension.

Peters has totaled eight interceptions, 99 tackles and 25 pass breakups in 37 games for Baltimore.

Last year, Peters returned from a torn ACL that forced him to miss all of 2021. The 30-year-old also missed three games last year with a calf strain, but Peters was able to return for the playoffs and amassed four tackles and one pass breakup in the team's AFC Wild Card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

As of now, it appears that Marlon Humphrey and Ya-Sin will be the team's starters at cornerback. Brandon Stephens is the top nickelback, while Baltimore has players such as Jalyn Armour-Davis and rookie Kyu Blu Kelly in reserve.

Adding Peters back would give the Ravens even more depth at an important position, although the free agent is sure to have other suitors as he searches for his next NFL home.