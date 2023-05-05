WWE WrestleMania Will Be in New Nashville Stadium in 2027, Titans President Says

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

WWE will host WrestleMania at the Tennessee Titans' new stadium in Nashville in 2027, team president and CEO Burke Nihill said on Friday's edition of 3HL on 104.5 The Zone.

Mike Organ of the Tennessean reported in November that WWE had given a verbal commitment to the Titans to host WrestleMania in Nashville in 2027 if the stadium was built on time:

"Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., had spoken in the past with World Wrestling Entertainment about hosting WrestleMania. When Mayor John Cooper and the Tennessee Titans delivered the draft terms for the enclosed proposed stadium to the Nashville Council in October, those talks ramped up and Spyridon received a verbal commitment from WWE to host the 2027 WrestleMania with the provision the stadium is built."

"The minute the mayor's office and the Titans released the stadium term sheet, we started looking for opportunities," Spyridon told Organ. "WWE had an incredible experience at Nissan Stadium this past summer, and we started talking. WrestleMania is considered the No. 6 top sports event brand in the world, and we are grateful for their confidence and belief in Nashville."

Nashville notably just hosted SummerSlam at the Titans' current home of Nissan Stadium on July 30.

The Titans announced in April that the Metropolitan Nashville Council granted final approval for the team to go forward with plans for an enclosed stadium on Nashville's East Bank. Groundbreaking is scheduled for 2024 with an opening anticipated for 2027.

The stadium is expected to hold 60,000 people, and the Titans expressed their desire to have year-round events like other newer enclosed stadiums, such as with the Super Bowl, college football and basketball postseasons and WrestleMania.

Joe Pompliano provided more information on the project:

Officially, WWE has only one future WrestleMania location on the record with Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field set to host the 40th edition of the massive event next year. However, it appears No. 43 is set for Nashville.

