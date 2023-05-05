Kentucky Oaks Results 2023: Winner, Payouts and Order of Finish

Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pretty Mischievous, who is trained by Brendan P. Walsh and jockeyed by Tyler Gaffalione, won the 149th running of the Kentucky Oaks on Friday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, out of the 14th post.

Pretty Mischievous took the lead off the final turn and held off a strong push by Gambling Girl for the victory.

Wet Paint, who is trained by Brad Cox and jockeyed by Flavien Prat, entered the Kentucky Oaks as the favorite with 8-5 odds. She finished fourth.

Results (Purse: $1.25 million)

Win: Pretty Mischievous: $22.74 (win), $10.10 (place), $7.40 (show)

Place: Gambling Girl: N/A (win), $12.84 (place), $8.36 (show)

Show: The Alys Look: N/A (win), N/A (place), $13.80 (show)

Order of Finish

Pretty Mischievous Gambling Girl The Alys Look Wet Paint Dorth Vader Flying Connection Defining Purpose Mimi Kakushi Wonder Wheel Southlawn Affirmative Lady And Tell Me Nolies Botanical Promiseher America

Pretty Mischievous entered the race with 10-1 odds to claim the Garland of Lilies, though this type of performance should have been expected given the performance she has had in 2023 thus far.

Entering the Kentucky Oaks, Pretty Mischievous was coming off a second-place finish in the Fair Grounds Oaks at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans, Louisiana. She also finished first in the Rachel Alexandra S. at Fair Grounds Race Course for her first win of 2023.

In six career starts, Pretty Mischievous had posted four first-place finishes, one second-place finish and one third-place finish.

Prior to the running of the Kentucky Oaks, Walsh said in March that Pretty Mischievous had been training well, according to Kevin Kilroy of the Paulick Report:

"Physically she's done super," Walsh said. "Every time I've gone away and come back (to Fair Grounds), she's gotten stronger. That's what she's done all winter. People still don't give her the credit she deserves. You don't go four for five without being pretty good. I touted this filly from the get-go. I thought she was going to be really nice and I think she's proven to be."

Friday's win was the first Kentucky Oaks victory for both Walsh and Gaffalione.

The Kentucky Derby is the next major race that will take place at Churchill Downs. The post time is set for 6:45 p.m. ET on Sunday.