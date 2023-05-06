Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Predictions

2 of 3

Does Ryder Have the Tools to Challenge Canelo?

As the odds would indicate, there aren't many who are giving Ryder a shot against Canelo. The champions' credentials are as good as anyone's in the sport, and he's a huge favorite here for a reason.

Former welterweight titlist and ESPN analyst Timothy Bradley sees some things he likes from Ryder as an opponent for Alvarez, though.

"I understand both fighters' rhythms, timing, foot speed and hand speed. Ryder's boxing style is tailor-made for Alvarez's counterpunching style," Bradley wrote in his analysis of the fight.

For the record, Bradley ultimately predicted Canelo will win by knockout. He cited Alvarez fighting in Mexico and his elite counter-punching ability as reasons for an impending victory.

But Bradley brought up some interesting points about the two losses that Alvarez has on his record. Both Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Dmitry Bivol were able to earn wins over Canelo with a strong jab and the ability to manage the distance.

Ryder is not nearly on the same level as either of those fighters. He does have a good jab, though, and has used it to beat some fighters who he wasn't expected to beat.

How effective he is against Canelo will be an interesting thing to see early on.

Is Canelo Slowing Down?

Everyone in boxing eventually loses a step. Alvarez, 32, is starting to get into that territory.

A loss to Dmitry Bivol last May has sown the seeds of doubt that Alvarez can continue being one of the best boxers in the world.

Alvarez looks forward to addressing those doubters. He noted he's not quite 100 percent on the health front, but he wants to show he still has the goods.

"I feel very good," he said, per Michael Rosenthal of Boxing Junkie. "I have a lot of years in my career, 17 years as a pro. I've had injuries, too. I'm not at my best, but I'm very motivated and I'm very happy to be in the gym, to train at 100 percent, and they're going to see what is coming."

There are obviously bigger fish to fry for Canelo. A fighter like John Ryder is a fine opponent, but Alvarez has bigger game in mind if he can win this one.

If he cruises in this fight, then thoughts of his decline will be hushed temporarily. If he struggles at all against Ryder, then those talks will only get louder.