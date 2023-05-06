Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Predictions

Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder: Fight Odds, Live Stream, PredictionsMay 6, 2023
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO) will put his super middleweight belts on the line against British boxer John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO) at the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Saturday night.
It should be an absolutely electric atmosphere as the Mexican superstar fights in his home country for the first time since 2011 when he was a light middleweight and knocked out Kermit Cintrón in Mexico City.
That was before he even fought Floyd Mayweather or became the superstar that he is today.
Now, Alvarez is one of the biggest draws in the sport, and a homecoming against Ryder is going to serve as the latest reminder of that. After letting Gervonta "Tank" Davis know that he's still the face of boxing, he's going to want to put on a show in this spot.
Here's all the pertinent info you need to catch the fight this weekend along with the latest odds, top storylines and predictions for how the fight will go down.
Fight Schedule, Live Stream and Odds
When: Saturday, May 6, at 7 p.m. (Main event ringwalk approximately 11 p.m ET)
Where: Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico
Live stream: DAZN PPV (subscription required)
Odds: Alvarez -1800 (bet $1,800 to win $100), Ryder +900 (bet $100 to win $900)
Top Storylines
Does Ryder Have the Tools to Challenge Canelo?
As the odds would indicate, there aren't many who are giving Ryder a shot against Canelo. The champions' credentials are as good as anyone's in the sport, and he's a huge favorite here for a reason.
Former welterweight titlist and ESPN analyst Timothy Bradley sees some things he likes from Ryder as an opponent for Alvarez, though.
"I understand both fighters' rhythms, timing, foot speed and hand speed. Ryder's boxing style is tailor-made for Alvarez's counterpunching style," Bradley wrote in his analysis of the fight.
For the record, Bradley ultimately predicted Canelo will win by knockout. He cited Alvarez fighting in Mexico and his elite counter-punching ability as reasons for an impending victory.
But Bradley brought up some interesting points about the two losses that Alvarez has on his record. Both Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Dmitry Bivol were able to earn wins over Canelo with a strong jab and the ability to manage the distance.
Ryder is not nearly on the same level as either of those fighters. He does have a good jab, though, and has used it to beat some fighters who he wasn't expected to beat.
How effective he is against Canelo will be an interesting thing to see early on.
Is Canelo Slowing Down?
Everyone in boxing eventually loses a step. Alvarez, 32, is starting to get into that territory.
A loss to Dmitry Bivol last May has sown the seeds of doubt that Alvarez can continue being one of the best boxers in the world.
Alvarez looks forward to addressing those doubters. He noted he's not quite 100 percent on the health front, but he wants to show he still has the goods.
"I feel very good," he said, per Michael Rosenthal of Boxing Junkie. "I have a lot of years in my career, 17 years as a pro. I've had injuries, too. I'm not at my best, but I'm very motivated and I'm very happy to be in the gym, to train at 100 percent, and they're going to see what is coming."
There are obviously bigger fish to fry for Canelo. A fighter like John Ryder is a fine opponent, but Alvarez has bigger game in mind if he can win this one.
If he cruises in this fight, then thoughts of his decline will be hushed temporarily. If he struggles at all against Ryder, then those talks will only get louder.
Predictions
This one has all the makings of a landslide.
Maybe Alvarez is starting to show the wear and tear of an 18-year fighting career. He might not have his best stuff anymore, but it's also worth noting that Alvarez suffered a wrist injury before fighting Bivol.
Alvarez underwent surgery so there's a chance that we see a rejuvenated Canelo. If he wants to get a shot at avenging the second loss of his career then it's important that he makes a statement.
Ryder is aggressive, but that just means he's going to be open to counter-punching opportunities.
With the Mexican crowd cheering him on and a potential Bivol rematch on the line, expect Alvarez to punish Ryder's aggression early. He should hammer the body off of his opponent's jab and continue to outclass him throughout the fight.
Don't expect this one to go the distance.
Prediction: Canelo via fifth-round knockout
