    Klay Thompson's Shooting Wows Fans as Steph Curry, Warriors Beat LeBron James, Lakers

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 5, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MAY 4: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers during the Western Conference Semi Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on May 4, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    Klay Thompson made eight threes en route to 30 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a dominant 127-100 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday to even up their Western Conference semifinal series at one game apiece.

    Thompson turned this game around in the second quarter.

    L.A. led 33-26 after one, but the star shooting guard scored 14 of the Warriors' 41 second-quarter points to give Golden State a 67-56 lead at halftime.

    Golden State Warriors @warriors

    Splash Bro 🤝 Splash Bro<br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a> <a href="https://t.co/DQc70F4KZx">pic.twitter.com/DQc70F4KZx</a>

    Golden State Warriors @warriors

    GET HOT, KT ☔️<br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a> <a href="https://t.co/8EaB7RkXXu">pic.twitter.com/8EaB7RkXXu</a>

    NBA @NBA

    KLAY'S FIFTH THREE.<br>HE'S GOT 19.<br><br>Warriors look to even the series... they lead late in Q2 on ESPN. <a href="https://t.co/hLyXFlrnL5">pic.twitter.com/hLyXFlrnL5</a>

    The Warriors poured in 43 more points in the third quarter, with Thompson scoring 11 to finish with 30 on the night.

    NBA @NBA

    6 THREES FOR KLAY THOMPSON 🔥<br><br>Warriors lead early in Q3 on ESPN.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a> presented by <a href="https://twitter.com/madebygoogle?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@madebygoogle</a> <a href="https://t.co/W1ygyEOIt0">pic.twitter.com/W1ygyEOIt0</a>

    NBA @NBA

    MAKE IT 7 THREES.<br>25 PTS FOR KLAY.<br><br>Q3 of LAL/GSW live on ESPN! <a href="https://t.co/Y7lvrUJr6y">https://t.co/Y7lvrUJr6y</a> <a href="https://t.co/xcRt0YTSsW">pic.twitter.com/xcRt0YTSsW</a>

    NBA @NBA

    KLAY THOMPSON'S 8TH THREE 🔥<br><br>Warriors rolling in Q3 on ESPN!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a> presented by <a href="https://twitter.com/madebygoogle?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@madebygoogle</a> <a href="https://t.co/Objd8CMiWi">pic.twitter.com/Objd8CMiWi</a>

    It was an impressive bounce-back performance from Thompson, who shot just 9-of-25 in Game 1, which the Lakers won 117-112. He finished 8-of-11 from three and 11-of-18 overall in 31 minutes. The Warriors outscored the Lakers by 28 with him on the floor.

    Six other Warriors scored in double digits led by Stephen Curry, who had 20 points and 12 assists. LeBron James led the Lakers with 23 points.

    But Thompson stole the show on this evening as the Warriors fought back to tie the best-of-seven matchup. Naturally, Twitter was impressed with the performance.

    Dr. Andre @OnBallSteph

    The Klay Thompson game.

    Festus Ezeli @FestusEzeli

    Klay Thompson still has the prettiest jumper in basketball

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    KLAY THOMPSON TONIGHT <a href="https://t.co/wXHFRIodkK">pic.twitter.com/wXHFRIodkK</a>

    iregretlikingsports @Jimmy2424555

    Klay Thompson walking into Crypto for Game 3 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeShow</a> <a href="https://t.co/eyOtymM6bf">pic.twitter.com/eyOtymM6bf</a>

    DraftKings @DraftKings

    Klay Thompson tonight from 3 <a href="https://t.co/RfwBexLZro">pic.twitter.com/RfwBexLZro</a>

    BetMGM Canada @BetMGMCanada

    Klay Thompson putting the Warriors on his back <a href="https://t.co/dzLTtJXTH9">pic.twitter.com/dzLTtJXTH9</a>

    AJ King @allday_ajking

    KLAY ALEXANDER THOMPSON HAS ARRIVED!!!! 18 POINT LEAD 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

    DraftKings Sportsbook @DKSportsbook

    Klay Thompson tonight <a href="https://t.co/MWWpC48N2V">pic.twitter.com/MWWpC48N2V</a>

    AbdulGaniyu @001Legendary

    Games like this is why Klay Thompson has every right to count 4 rings on whoever he feels like. <br><br>Carry the hell on my guy......

    r/Warriors 🏆 @GSWReddit

    HIS NAME IS KLAY ALEXANDER THOMPSON

    вяуαηт @bryant_gotgame

    Klay Thompson showed up big time tonight. All time performance tonight. <br><br>30 points, 8 threes. Playoff riser when you need him to be. <br><br>KEEP SHOOTING KLAY! 😮‍💨🔥 <a href="https://t.co/pDeYqS0pa7">pic.twitter.com/pDeYqS0pa7</a>

    Lakers Daily @LakersDailyCom

    People forget that Klay Thompson is literally the 2nd greatest shooter of all time and has bailed out the Warriors on several occasions throughout the playoffs. <br><br>See: 2016 Game 6 vs. OKC Thunder

    The series will head to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.