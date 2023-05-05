Klay Thompson's Shooting Wows Fans as Steph Curry, Warriors Beat LeBron James, Lakers

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Klay Thompson made eight threes en route to 30 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a dominant 127-100 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday to even up their Western Conference semifinal series at one game apiece.

Thompson turned this game around in the second quarter.

L.A. led 33-26 after one, but the star shooting guard scored 14 of the Warriors' 41 second-quarter points to give Golden State a 67-56 lead at halftime.

The Warriors poured in 43 more points in the third quarter, with Thompson scoring 11 to finish with 30 on the night.

It was an impressive bounce-back performance from Thompson, who shot just 9-of-25 in Game 1, which the Lakers won 117-112. He finished 8-of-11 from three and 11-of-18 overall in 31 minutes. The Warriors outscored the Lakers by 28 with him on the floor.

Six other Warriors scored in double digits led by Stephen Curry, who had 20 points and 12 assists. LeBron James led the Lakers with 23 points.

But Thompson stole the show on this evening as the Warriors fought back to tie the best-of-seven matchup. Naturally, Twitter was impressed with the performance.

The series will head to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.