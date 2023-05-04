Practical Move Scratched from 2023 Kentucky Derby, Cyclone Mischief Enters Field

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Santa Anita Derby winner Practical Move was scratched from Saturday's 2023 Kentucky Derby on Thursday because of a high temperature, according to Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated.

Per Ron Flatter of Horse Racing Nation, Practical Move will be replaced in the field by alternate Cyclone Mischief.

Practical Move, who drew the No. 10 post position earlier this week, had been among the top choices to win the Run For the Roses.

Prior to his removal from the field, Practical Move was tied with Derma Sotogake as the No. 4 betting choice at 10-1, behind only Forte at 3-1, Tapit Trice at 5-1 and Angel of Empire at 8-1, per CBS Sports.

Practical Move is a 3-year-old colt trained by Tim Yakteen and jockeyed by Ramon Vazquez, who would have entered the Kentucky Derby on a hot streak.

The talented horse has won three races in a row and four of his past five. That included victories in the Santa Anita Derby and San Felipe Stakes in recent months.

Practical Move's absence paves the way for Cyclone Mischief to enter the field and attempt to shock the horse racing world.

The 3-year-old colt is trained by Dale Romans, and while he has not won any of his past three races, he did finish a solid third in both the Florida Derby and Fountain of Youth Stakes.

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday evening at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucy.