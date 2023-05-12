2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The times are changing for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rarely in franchise history have expectations been as high as they will be entering the 2023 season. After all, the team finished with a winning record just once in the 14 years prior to the 2022 season, but they still managed to win the AFC South, overcome a 27-point deficit in a playoff win over the Los Angeles Chargers and push the Kansas City Chiefs in the next round.

Throw in one of the league's most promising young quarterbacks in Trevor Lawrence finally having some stability under head coach Doug Pederson, and all signs are pointing toward an upward trajectory.

Jacksonville didn't just get Travis Etienne, Christian Kirk and Zay Jones back for its offense, either. It also added another game-changing weapon in wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who was suspended for the 2022 season but is eligible to return in 2023.

Lawrence will have no shortage of options when he drops back to throw, and additional continuity in Pederson's system should help him take another step in his third season in the NFL.

Whether the Jaguars can challenge the likes of the Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills for AFC supremacy remains to be seen, but they should be the favorite to win the AFC South once again.

Here is a look at the schedule they will have to play as they look to win back-to-back division crowns for the first time since 1998 and 1999.

2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule

Analysis

The one downside to winning a division in the NFL is the first-place schedule that comes with it the following year.

Jacksonville will find that out the hard way in 2023 considering its two additional AFC games come against the Chiefs and Bills. Kansas City and Buffalo are arguably the top two teams in the league, but they will also represent measuring-stick contests for the Jaguars.

So will the showdown with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals that is part of their cross-divisional games against the AFC North. That also means potentially challenging contests against the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, which could be important in the battle for AFC playoff spots.

Throw in an additional game against the San Francisco 49ers, who reached last season's NFC Championship Game, and there are plenty of pitfalls for the Jaguars outside of their own division.

Yet they do get something of a break with cross-conference games against the NFC South. Nobody in that division finished with a winning record in 2022, and the group could be even worse this season with Tom Brady no longer on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Picking up wins in those contests and taking advantage of their own divisional games—they were the only AFC South team with a winning record in 2022—will be key if the Jaguars are going to reach the playoffs again.

Pivotal Matchups

The Jaguars have a unique opportunity among teams attempting to take the next step as possible contenders.

Kansas City, Cincinnati and Buffalo are widely seen as the gold standard of the AFC with Patrick Mahomes, Burrow and Josh Allen respectively under center.

Lawrence and Co. don't have to win all three of those games, but they do have the chance to pick up key tiebreaker scenarios by finding a way to win at least two. That could pay dividends come playoff time when it comes to home-field advantage and seeding scenarios.

Elsewhere, games against the Ravens, Steelers and Tennessee Titans also stand out.

Even if the Jaguars aren't quite ready to compete with the likes of the Chiefs, Bills and Bengals, those other three are the teams they could be battling with for the final AFC playoff spots. Finding a way to win those contests, especially if there are losses elsewhere in a difficult first-place schedule, will be key to raising the floor to a postseason appearance at worst.

And that should be the standard given the talent on the roster.