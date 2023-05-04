Petr Klíma Dies at 58; Won 1990 Stanley Cup with Oilers, Scored Iconic 3OT Goal

Graig Abel/Getty Images

The Edmonton Oilers announced Thursday that 1990 Stanley Cup champion Petr Klíma died at the age of 58.

Klíma, who was born in Czechoslovakia, spent 13 seasons in the NHL, including four campaigns as a member of the Oilers.

He is best known for his triple-overtime goal in Game 1 of the 1990 Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins, which was the catalyst for Edmonton's 4-1 series win.

Klíma was originally a fifth-round pick by the Detroit Red Wings in the 1983 NHL draft, and he went on to make his NHL debut during the 1985-86 season.

In the midst of his fifth season with the Red Wings, Klíma was traded to the Oilers along with Adam Graves, Joe Murphy and Jeff Sharples for Jimmy Carson, Kevin McClelland and a fifth-round draft pick.

The move paid immediate dividends for Edmonton, as Klíma quickly established himself as one of the Oilers' best secondary scorers behind stars Mark Messier, Jari Kurri and Glenn Anderson.

Despite playing in just 63 regular-season games for Edmonton after the trade, Klíma was sixth on the team in scoring with 53 points, and he scored five goals during the Oilers' playoff run, including the OT winner in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

After leaving Edmonton in 1993, Klima bounced around between the Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins over the next several seasons before returning to play for both the Oilers and Red Wings.

He scored 30 or more goals in a season six times, including a career-high 40 with the Oilers in 1990-91. In all, Klíma appeared in 786 career NHL regular-season games, recording 313 goals and 260 assists for 573 points before retiring in 1999.

To date, the Oilers have not won another Stanley Cup since Klíma played a sizable role in them winning their fifth Cup in seven years in 1990.