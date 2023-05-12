2023 Denver Broncos Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Few NFL teams will be under more of a spotlight during the 2023 season than the Denver Broncos.

After all, it was just a year ago when expectations were sky-high following the addition of Russell Wilson. The future Hall of Famer was supposed to provide the type of quarterback stability that had been missing since Peyton Manning retired and lead to challenging the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.

And then Denver went 5-12 and finished in last place in the division for the third straight year as Wilson had his worst season as a professional.

The Broncos responded by bringing in another high-profile person in head coach Sean Payton.

Payton was half of one of the most successful coach-quarterback combinations in NFL history with Drew Brees and will attempt to help Wilson rediscover the form that made him so dangerous when he was with the Seattle Seahawks. If he can, the Broncos will once again be a threat in the AFC West.

Competing in a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert is much easier said than done, but Wilson has the track record that proves he can do just that.

Here is the schedule he will be dealing with as he looks to bounce back in 2023.

2023 Denver Broncos Schedule

Analysis

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

There is no escaping divisional games in the AFC West for the Broncos, but that isn't the only challenge.

They also face the AFC East during the upcoming campaign, which means games against a legitimate Super Bowl contender in the Buffalo Bills and a playoff team in the Miami Dolphins. The New York Jets will also be more challenging thanks to the addition of Aaron Rodgers.

Even the cross-conference matchups against the NFC North figure to be more daunting than they may look on paper.

The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions are coming off winning seasons, the Chicago Bears figure to make a jump after an offseason of notable additions, and the Green Bay Packers are still a marquee franchise even if Rodgers is no longer under center.

At least Denver gets something of a break with a last-place schedule and additional AFC games against the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns.

Houston is in the early stages of a rebuild, and Cleveland has finished with a winning record in one of the last 15 seasons.

Pivotal Matchups

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Ask any Broncos fan which games stand out for the 2023 season, and there's a fairly decent chance the answer will be the ones against the Chiefs.

Not only is rival Kansas City the gold standard of the NFL at this point following Mahomes' second Super Bowl title, it has also defeated the Broncos a staggering 15 times in a row. This once heated rivalry has turned into a one-sided affair, and Payton would instantly appeal to Broncos fans if he could change that during his tenure.

Elsewhere, the matchup with the Jets should be circled.

New York is in something of a similar spot to last year's Denver squad considering it is now expected to compete for a Lombardi Trophy after bringing in a high-profile quarterback from the NFC. It is clearly hoping for more success than the Broncos found, and this game could go a long way toward the wild-card race with a head-to-head tiebreaker at stake.

So will the matchups with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Assuming the Chiefs end up winning the AFC West, the Broncos and Chargers will be among the teams vying for the coveted wild-card spots in the AFC. That makes their two meetings all the more important as Denver looks to go from last place to the postseason in Payton's first year.