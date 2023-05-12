2023 Baltimore Ravens Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

G Fiume/Getty Images

Fresh off the most tumultuous offseason in recent memory, the Baltimore Ravens head into 2023 with a roster ready to compete.

Lamar Jackson pulled back on a trade request after inking a five-year, $260 million contract, and he'll be surrounded by some new faces—highlighted by wideout Odell Beckham Jr. Baltimore paid well above sticker price for Beckham, who missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL, in hopes of finally giving Jackson his first true WR1.

The Ravens also invested a first-round pick in wideout Zay Flowers, putting 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman on the hot seat.

Two years removed from finishing last in the AFC North, the Ravens will again have to deal with one of the fiercest divisions in football.

Here's a look at their overall schedule.

2023 Baltimore Ravens Schedule

Analysis

The Ravens, along with the rest of the AFC North, got a scheduling gift this season as they'll face off against the AFC South and NFC West as common non-divisional opponents. Giving all due respect to the truly putrid NFC South, the AFC South and NFC West are the second- and third-worst divisions in football, respectively.

The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts are both rebuilding with rookie quarterbacks, the Tennessee Titans could be doing the same if they start Will Levis, and the Jacksonville Jaguars have had consecutive winning seasons precisely once this century. We'll still give the Jags the benefit of the doubt and categorize them as a good, rising team, but let's just say this isn't a juggernaut.

The NFC West has one elite team (San Francisco 49ers) that has its own questions at quarterback, along with three high-variance teams. The Seattle Seahawks could build on last season's surprise playoff run...or Geno Smith could turn back into a pumpkin and things fall apart. The Los Angeles Rams jettisoned a ton of high-profile veterans this offseason and seem very much in a retooling phase, while the Arizona Cardinals will probably punt 2023 with Kyler Murray expected to miss extended time.

The Ravens will probably be favored in six of these eight games, with trips to Jacksonville and San Francisco being the exceptions.

Where things could get difficult is Baltimore's non-common matchups, which feature games against the Los Angeles Chargers, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. All three teams have a legitimate chance at winning their respective divisions, though the Ravens do benefit from hosting two of those three games.

Pivotal Matchups

The key to the Ravens' season will come in the division, which has the potential to be the toughest in football.

The Bengals, Browns and Steelers all envision themselves as playoff contenders. Cincinnati's earned near-lock status at this point, and Cleveland has to feel a full year of Deshaun Watson will lead to a marked improvement. Ownership is cutting a $230 million check on that hope.

The Steelers, on paper, are the worst team in the division, and it's not even particularly close. Good luck telling that to Mike Tomlin, who could get eight wins out of a team with me at quarterback.

If Baltimore can get to .500 in the division and win the non-divisional games where it's favored, this is a playoff team.

Matchups aside, the most pivotal storyline for the Ravens season is the health of Jackson. If Jackson's healthy, pencil them in for 10 or 11 wins. The division may come down to the last week of the season.

If Jackson isn't healthy, there's a legitimate chance the Ravens nosedive to the bottom of the division.