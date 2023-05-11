Cowboys News: Mazi Smith, 1st-Round Draft Pick, Signs Rookie Contract

AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter

The Dallas Cowboys have signed first-round pick Mazi Smith to a four-year rookie contract, as ESPN's Todd Archer reported that the team reached agreements with all of its draft picks on Thursday.

The Cowboys selected the 21-year-old defensive tackle 26th overall in this year's draft. Smith is the first defensive tackle Dallas has taken in the first round since Russell Maryland in 1991.

After joining the Michigan Wolverines as part of the class of 2019, Smith broke out over the last two years and established himself as one of the top defensive players in the country. He notched 37 total tackles in 2021 and followed that up with 48 stops in 2022 to earn a selection to the All-Big Ten first team.

Smith joins a talented Cowboys defense that tied for fifth in the league with an average of 20.1 points allowed. The team is hoping that his presence will help improve its run defense after ranking in the bottom half of the NFL with 129.3 rushing yards allowed per game.

The addition of Smith gives Dallas one of the most fearsome defensive lines in the league. Star edge-rusher Micah Parsons is expected to play at defensive end full-time this year, and DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler Jr. are all back to give the Cowboys a deep rotation of pass-rushers.