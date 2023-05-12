2023 Buffalo Bills Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

For the first time since 1991, the Buffalo Bills will enter the 2023 NFL season looking to win their fourth consecutive AFC East title.

With quarterback Josh Allen leading the way, the Bills have established themselves as one of the premier teams in the league, but while they have had some playoff success, they have been unable to get any further than the AFC Championship Game.

Buffalo is coming off a non-competitive loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round last season, and it will look to get over that hump in 2023.

Here is a look at the schedule the Bills will have to contend with in order to reach the playoffs and vie for a Super Bowl.

2023 Buffalo Bills Schedule

Analysis

Given their status as a three-time reigning AFC East champion that has gone a combined 37-12 over the past three seasons, it comes as little surprise that the Bills have a tough schedule to navigate.

In the AFC East alone, there aren't likely to be any gimmes, as both the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins have gotten markedly better, while the New England Patriots are never a pushover under head coach Bill Belichick.

Buffalo has been pretty clearly the best team in the division for the past three seasons, and while it is still the team to beat entering 2023, the gap has seemingly closed.

The Bills perhaps haven't improved as much as a Jets team that replaced Zach Wilson at quarterback with future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, but they did make some significant additions in their own right.

Most notably, Buffalo used the No. 25 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft to select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid, giving Allen a reliable, surehanded pass-catcher who can operate out of the slot. The Bills also took another potential instant starter in the second round in Florida guard O'Cyrus Torrence.

In free agency, the Bills added another possible starting guard in Connor McGovern, a quality running back in Damien Harris, two speedy wide receivers in Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield, a versatile safety in Taylor Rapp and a stout defensive tackle in Poona Ford.

They also retained Pro Bowl safety Jordan Poyer in free agency despite most pundits expecting him to sign elsewhere.

Pass-rusher Von Miller should be back in 2023 as well after missing the latter part of the 2022 season with a torn ACL, and he should make a world of difference for the defense.

The one major loss for Buffalo is Pro Bowl linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who signed with the Chicago Bears in free agency. The Bills have not found a like-for-like replacement, so their "Mike" linebacker spot is a question mark.

Otherwise, the Bills have a great deal of talent and depth at almost every position on both sides of the ball, which is why they are still considered among the teams most likely to vie for a Super Bowl.

In order to put themselves in position to do so, they will have to go through a schedule that will see them play in 10 games against teams that reached the playoffs last season.

They will also twice face a much-improved Jets team that could reach the playoffs in 2023, meaning the Bills will have to earn another AFC East crown and a high playoff seed in the AFC.

Pivotal Matchups

All of Buffalo's divisional games will be key in 2023, but none will be more intriguing than its meetings with the Jets.

The Jets did beat the Bills once last season, but Buffalo has largely dominated Gang Green over the past three campaigns. That may no longer be the case with Rodgers entering the fray.

Rodgers will take control of an offense that had two spectacular rookies last season in wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall, meaning the New York offense could be more explosive than it has been in decades.

Of course, Rodgers' play with the Green Bay Packers fell off last season compared to the previous two seasons in which he was named NFL MVP. That could be a sign he is on the decline, or it could be a case of him needing a change of scenery.

Over the past couple of seasons, the Bills, Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs have been the dominant forces in the AFC.

Cincinnati reached the Super Bowl two seasons ago and Kansas City made it last season, beating the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bills' season has ended at the hands of the Bengals or Chiefs in each of the past three years.

In 2023, the Bills have the unenviable task of facing both the Chiefs and Bengals on the road. Allen, Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs and Joe Burrow of the Bengals are arguably the three best quarterbacks in the league, meaning those could be two of the biggest games of the entire regular season.

The result of those games could also go a long way toward determining who has home-field advantage during the playoffs.

If that wasn't difficult enough, Buffalo must also face the reigning NFC champion Eagles on the road, led by their NFL MVP runner-up in quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Buffalo has a road game against the Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert as well, plus a home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and quarterback Trevor Lawrence, meaning the Bills must go up against nearly all of the league's top quarterbacks.

That type of schedule is tough for any team to traverse, but the Bills have been one of the NFL's most battle-tested teams over the past few years, so they should be up to the task.