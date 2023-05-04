UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo Odds, Predictions and Pre-Weigh-in Hype

0 of 4

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Henry Cejudo makes his return to the Octagon after a retirement that has lasted nearly three years in an attempt to take away the bantamweight championship that resides with Aljamain Sterling.

Sterling has proved to be the man to beat in the 135-pound division. An eight-fight win streak that goes all the way back to 2018 is accentuated by two wins over Petr Yan to win and retain the championship and a second-round TKO win over T.J. Dillashaw to keep the belt around his waist at UFC 280.

Cejudo is another chance for him to add to that resume. The former Olympic gold medalist and two-division UFC champion has an impressive career that also features a knockout win over Dillashaw along with wins over Dominick Cruz and Demetrious Johnson.

It's a huge fight with plenty on the line.

It punctuates a card that comes to Newark, New Jersey, with multiple intriguing matchups. Here, we'll take a look at the latest hype surrounding the featured bouts with early predictions and odds.