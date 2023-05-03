Bucs GM Wants to Bring in Veteran QB amid Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask Competition

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are interested in bringing in a veteran quarterback to join their current signal-caller room, which includes Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask.

General manager Jason Licht made that fact known in an interview with WDAE radio (h/t JoeBucsFan.com).

"Right now we like the competition that's going on with Baker [Mayfield] and Kyle [Trask], couldn't be happier with the way it's going right now, just both of them getting ready to go into training camp," Licht said.

"But we do have a plan. We probably would like to bring in a vet. Just somebody that has been there, done that and can be in that room with them, not necessarily somebody that we think is going to take over the competition. But somebody that can just add to that room. We've got a few options that we're keeping in mind."

The Bucs are trying to navigate the post-Tom Brady era after the seven-time Super Bowl winner. They added Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, via free agency. Tampa Bay brought in Trask with a second-round choice in 2021.

Tampa Bay had an opportunity to bring in a quarterback in the draft but chose against doing so. Top names available in free agency include Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Teddy Bridgewater and Joe Flacco.

Even if the Bucs bring in another veteran, Mayfield would appear to be the leader in the clubhouse for the starting gig. He has an experience edge over Trask, who has thrown just nine passes in regular-season play.

Mayfield also excelled for the Los Angeles Rams after experiencing early-season struggles with the Carolina Panthers, completing 63.6 percent of his passes for 850 yards and four touchdowns (two interceptions).

He's fared well in his career when healthy and notably led the Cleveland Browns to a playoff win in 2020, marking their first postseason victory since 1994.

Ultimately, Mayfield is still the presumptive leader in the clubhouse, and it doesn't appear that whoever arrives alongside him will usurp his chances.