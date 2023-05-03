Report: Commanders Sale to Josh Harris' Group Could Get Preliminary Approval in May

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The bid from an ownership group led by Philadelphia 76ers governor and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris to purchase the Washington Commanders reportedly could receive conditional approval later this month.

Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reported Tuesday that the NFL and representatives of current Commanders owner Daniel Snyder have held discussions about approving the sale in stages. One of those stages would be the conditional approval for Harris' $6.05 billion offer.

NFL team owners will meet on May 22 and 23, and the impending sale will eventually need to be approved by at least 24 of them.

Maske and Jhabvala explained approving the sale in stages with a preliminary approval would not follow normal protocols that typically see an announcement about an agreed upon bid, vetting from the NFL's finance committee and then a final ratification vote from owners after the finance committee makes a recommendation.

Yet there is plenty to work through with Snyder.

The team already reached settlements with the attorneys general of D.C. and Maryland regarding allegations it improperly withheld deposits from season ticket holders. It is also facing a federal investigation in the Eastern District of Virginia and an investigation from the attorney general in Virginia.

There is also the ongoing investigation from the NFL, which is the second such investigation and is being conducted by attorney Mary Jo White.

The first investigation, which was conducted by attorney Beth Wilkinson, found a culture of sexual harassment, bullying and more misconduct under Snyder's watch. The Commanders were fined $10 million, and Snyder was forced to give over day-to-day operations to his wife, Tanya.

Maske and Jhabvala noted NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell previously said the league would publicly release White's findings in the second investigation.

Then there is the issue of indemnification, which is reportedly part of the discussion between the NFL and Snyder's representatives.

"For the sale to be completed and ratified, the other owners will want Snyder not only to drop any attempt to be indemnified himself but also to indemnify the league and the other owners against future legal liability and costs, according to one of those people," Maske and Jhabvala wrote.

While the preliminary approval could come later this month, Maske and Jhabvala suggested the final ratification may not happen until a special meeting in August.