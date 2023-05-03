Ranking Each Division Following the 2023 NFL Draft

8 of 8

Following the 2023 NFL draft, the AFC North has the best division.

First and foremost, all four squads have a legitimate shot to make the playoffs. Secondly, it's a top-heavy division with two playoff-caliber squads that can potentially reach the Super Bowl. Lastly, the AFC North clubs that missed the playoffs last year made some splashy moves that can close the gap between the contenders and pretenders.

The Cincinnati Bengals should have a long-lasting Super Bowl window with 26-year-old quarterback Joe Burrow under center. He's helped lead the team to consecutive AFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl.

This year, the Baltimore Ravens may prevent the Bengals from winning their third consecutive AFC North title. They signed quarterback Lamar Jackson to an extension, and he has a new-look offense with the addition of wideouts Odell Beckham Jr., rookie first-rounder Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor under incoming offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Beckham and Flowers can provide some explosive plays on offense in 2023.

The AFC North may have more than two teams vying for the title, though.

The Cleveland Browns should see a better version of Deshaun Watson on the field. In 2022, he knocked off some rust after sitting out the entire 2021 campaign with the Houston Texans following his trade request and legal ramifications that stemmed from civil lawsuits filed by 26 women who accused him of sexual assault and misconduct. Last season, he served an 11-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy in connection with those cases.

Cleveland may see an uptick in its defensive production with Jim Schwartz calling the plays. In four out of five years with the Philadelphia Eagles (2016-2020), his units ranked 13th or better in yards or points allowed. Last year, the Browns' 20th-ranked scoring defense let them down at times, which contributed to a disappointing 7-10 season.

In this year's draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded up for left tackle Broderick Jones, who will protect second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett. With strong pass protection, the young signal-caller should have more time to find his top targets in Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth and rookie tight end Darnell Washington in the aerial attack.

On top of that, the Steelers defense returned to its stout ways in 2022, ranking 10th in points allowed. With the addition of cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and defensive tackle Keeanu Benton via the draft and a healthy T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh could slow down the Bengals' and Ravens' offenses.

Top to bottom, AFC North games will be heavyweight bouts—the competition within this division is second to none.

Maurice Moton covers the NFL for Bleacher Report.