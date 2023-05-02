Kentucky Derby 2023 Lineup: Post Positions for All Entries of 149th Race

0 of 2

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

With Monday's post position draw, we're officially off to the races (sorry) for Derby Week heading into the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6.

The crop of three-year-olds running this weekend at Churchill Downs includes favorite Forte, who's trained by the illustrious Todd Pletcher and opened at 3-1 odds; Tapit Trice (5-1) and Kingsbarns (12-1), who are contenders to win on Saturday and are also trained by Pletcher.

Weather for this year's Run for the Roses is expected to be warm (73 degrees) and cloudy, but rain in the forecast on Friday could potentially make for a muddy track.

The Derby will be broadcast on NBC and has a post time of 6:57 p.m. ET. It can also be streamed on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Let's take a look at the post positions for all 20 horses entered into the race, as well as which ones are favored to win the Garland of Roses.