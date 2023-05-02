Kentucky Derby 2023 Lineup: Post Positions for All Entries of 149th RaceMay 2, 2023
Kentucky Derby 2023 Lineup: Post Positions for All Entries of 149th Race
With Monday's post position draw, we're officially off to the races (sorry) for Derby Week heading into the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6.
The crop of three-year-olds running this weekend at Churchill Downs includes favorite Forte, who's trained by the illustrious Todd Pletcher and opened at 3-1 odds; Tapit Trice (5-1) and Kingsbarns (12-1), who are contenders to win on Saturday and are also trained by Pletcher.
Weather for this year's Run for the Roses is expected to be warm (73 degrees) and cloudy, but rain in the forecast on Friday could potentially make for a muddy track.
The Derby will be broadcast on NBC and has a post time of 6:57 p.m. ET. It can also be streamed on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.
Let's take a look at the post positions for all 20 horses entered into the race, as well as which ones are favored to win the Garland of Roses.
Kentucky Derby Post Positions
2023 Kentucky Derby Post Positions and Odds
No. 1: Hit Show 30-1
No. 2: Verifying 15-1
No. 3: Two Phil's 12-1
No. 4: Confidence Game 20-1
No. 5: Tapit Trice 5-1
No. 6: Kingsbarns 12-1
No. 7: Reincarnate 50-1
No. 8: Mage 15-1
No. 9: Skinner 20-1
No. 10: Practical Move 10-1
No. 11: Disarm 30-1
No. 12: Jace's Road 15-1
No. 13: Sun Thunder 30-1
No. 14: Angel of Empire 8-1
No. 15: Forte 3-1
No. 16: Raise Cain 15-1
No. 17: Derma Sotogake 10-1
No. 18: Rocket Can 15-1
No. 19: Lord Miles 30-1
No. 20: Continuar 50-1
Kentucky Derby Picks
Forte
Opening at 3-1 odds and running out of the favorable No. 15 gate, Forte is the odds-on favorite to win the Garland of Roses on Saturday. Trained by Todd Pletcher, who has two Derby wins to his name (Super Saver and Always Dreaming) and has a record 61 Derby starts, Forte comes in to Churchill Downs having won his last five races in a row, including the Florida Derby on April 1.
Tapit Trice
With 5-1 odds, Tapit Trice is another horse to keep an eye on Saturday and is also trained by Pletcher. Drawing the No. 5 gate, which produced 2017 Derby winner Always Dreaming, Tapit Trice has won his last four consecutive races, including the 1⅛-mile Blue Grass Stakes on April 8.
Derma Sotogake
At 10-1 odds, Derma Sotogake isn't a heavy favorite to win on Saturday, but he could make for a great bet. The Japanese horse, one of two in this year's Derby field, turned heads when he won the 1 3/16-mile UAE Derby, showing off his speed with his 1:55.81 time. Though horses from the UAE Derby have not historically done well at Churchill Downs, experts like Derma Sotogake's blazing speed.