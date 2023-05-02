Olivia Dunne, Angel Reese Among 4 LSU Athletes in Top 10 Women's NIL Valuations

Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The female athletes who attend LSU are dominating the name, image and likeness space.

Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne and women's basketball stars Angel Reese, Flau'Jae Johnson and Hailey Van Lith are among those who hold top NIL valuations in women's college athletics, per On3.

Dunne's NIL valuation is at a whopping $3.4 million, which actually ranks second among college or high school athletes, both male and female, per On3. Only Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, has a higher NIL valuation at $5.9 million.

Dunne, who is widely considered one of the best female gymnasts in the world, has brand deals with American Eagle, PlantFuel, Body Armor, Grubhub, Linktree, Forever 21, Vuori and Leaf Trading Cards, among others.

The 20-year-old also boasts 4 million followers on Instagram.

Reese's popularity exploded during the 2023 NCAA women's basketball tournament as she helped the Tigers capture the title. She boasts 1.7 million followers on Instagram and she has brand deals with Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, Campus Ink, Leaf Trading Cards, Dick's Sporting Goods and Raising Cane's, among others.

Johnson also has 1.3 million followers on Instagram and has brand deals with Raising Cane's and Campus Ink, among others.

Both will return to LSU in 2023-24 with even higher expectations as the Tigers look to repeat as the Division I national champions.

Van Lith, meanwhile, spent the first three seasons of her college career at Louisville and transferred to LSU to team up with Reese ahead of the 2023-24 season. She boasts 771,000 followers on Instagram and has brand partnerships with Adidas and Dick's Sporting Goods, among others.