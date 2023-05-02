Mike Perry Eyes Conor McGregor, Logan Paul, Tommy Fury Fights after BKFC 41 Win

Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former UFC fighter Mike Perry has his sights set on Conor McGregor and other big names after his win over Luke Rockhold at BKFC last weekend.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Perry discussed his desire to fight McGregor after having a stare-down with the UFC legend in the aftermath of his win vs. Rockhold:

"I think a fight [with Conor] looks very entertaining. The build-up. The s--t talk.

"You know he's still in with the UFC. Let's hope he beats Michael Chandler, then we can really make the biggest fight date in the world, 'Platinum' Mike Perry vs. 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor."

Perry is 14-8 in his pro MMA career, and while he had a lengthy run in the UFC, he struggled late in his tenure with the promotion, losing four of his final five fights.

He has thrived since transitioning to bare-knuckle fighting last year, though, going 3-0, including the second-round technical knockout of Rockhold.

Regarding a potential clash with McGregor, Perry added:

"Conor, 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor vs. 'Platinum' Mike Perry is the only fight to make. It is the No. 1 fight in the world. All the fans want it. We'll throw hands, southpaw vs. orthodox. Big power punchers. I'm the better boxer, and that's no disrespect on you mate.

"You've had an amazing career. You said you're never retiring. I'm getting a little older myself. I think we've come a long way. I've def come a long way. You've been at the top. It's my turn to take over. So you could just hand me the keys, or you can let me fight you for 'em!"

The 34-year-old McGregor is a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, but he has lost three of his past four bouts and has not fought since breaking his leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

McGregor is nearing a return, though, and the expectation is that he will fight Michael Chandler to cap their involvement in the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter reality show.

Once that happens, Perry could be on his radar, although it is unclear if UFC President Dana White would have any interest in that type of crossover fight.

If a bout against McGregor can't happen, Perry mentioned a couple of other notable names, saying: "Tommy Fury is interesting. Logan Paul. These are good popular fights. Possible fights as well."

Both Fury and Paul have boxed, but neither of them have MMA experience, so Perry may have to agree to a boxing match to make either of those fights happen.

Fury, who is the younger brother of undefeated heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, handed Logan Paul's brother, Jake Paul, his first pro boxing loss in February by split decision.

Logan lost his only professional boxing match to fellow YouTuber KSI by split decision in 2019, and he later fought legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition bout.

Logan Paul is most focused on his burgeoning career in professional wrestling, as he has competed in a handful of memorable matches for WWE, including a loss to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 last month.