Draymond Green Asked Warriors for Permission to See LeBron James Break Scoring Record

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green are great friends, so it should come as no surprise that the latter was dying to see the former break the NBA's scoring record.

According to Andscape's Marc J. Spears, Green wanted to be in attendance for that moment and asked the Warriors for permission to travel to Los Angeles for the Lakers' Feb. 7 matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, which is when James became the league's all-time leading scorer.

However, Green was denied permission to attend as head coach Steve Kerr decided it would be best for him to remain with the team the night before a matchup against the Trail Blazers in Portland as the Dubs were fighting for a playoff spot.

Green told Spears:

"Yeah, I was definitely going. It was a TNT game. I was doing the broadcast and Steve said, 'I don't think that'll be great for our team. While we're flying out on the road, you're flying to LA, guys see that, guys see you on the TV calling the game. This is a big game for us against Portland.' I said, 'All right, respect. No problem. I'll be there with my team.'

"I flew to Portland, we got to get a win and we're here. So, it definitely was something that I wanted to be present for. It was just such a big moment in life and friendship. But there will be other big moments and we'll create great memories."

Green ended up voicing his support for James from afar via social media posts on Twitter:

Green and James are now preparing to meet each other in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

The Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings in Game 7 of their first-round series to clinch a berth in the Western Conference semifinals, and the Lakers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in six games.

This will be the first time Green and James meet in the Western Conference playoffs. They met in the NBA Finals four times (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018) while James was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland won the 2016 NBA Finals, while Golden State won the other three matchups.

With everything on the line in Golden State's upcoming matchup against L.A., Green told Andscape that he hasn't talked with James regularly since the playoffs began, and the two certainly haven't talked about their upcoming matchup.

"What's there to start to talk about?" Green said. "… I don't talk to people during the playoffs."

The Warriors are trying to reach the NBA Finals for the second straight season, while the Lakers are trying to get back their for the first time since winning the title in 2020.

Game 1 between the Lakers and Warriors is slated for Tuesday night at Chase Center.