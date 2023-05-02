Rangers Eliminated as Twitter Criticizes NYR Offense in Shutout Game 7 Loss to Devils

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

When the New York Rangers jumped to a 2-0 series lead, it looked like yet another upset was brewing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Fast forward five games, and the Rangers' season has crumbled to an end after losing 4-0 in Game 7 to the New Jersey Devils.

The Devils completed the incredible series comeback with a gritty performance on their home ice at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Goals from Michael McLeod, Tomas Tatar, Erik Haula and Jesper Bratt were enough to get the home team over the line and into the second round of the postseason.

But the true story of the game was New York's offense—or lack thereof.

After scoring a combined 15 goals in their three wins in the series, the Rangers were completely shut out, failing to take advantage of their four power-play opportunities.

Also key was the incredible performance by goalie Akira Schmid, who came up huge in big-time moments with 31 saves.

New York goalie Igor Shesterkin had an impressive performance of his own with 20 saves, but he wasn't given enough goal support.

Rangers fans and hockey Twitter were going off about New York's lack of offense in the biggest game of their season.

After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last year, the Rangers will have plenty of questions to think about this offseason, as they didn't come near the same point in 2023.

And that's despite making win-now moves like trading for stars Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko.

Meanwhile, the Devils advanced out of the first round for the first time since 2012 when they lost in the Stanley Cup Final. They'll play the top-seed remaining in the Eastern Conference in the Carolina Hurricanes.