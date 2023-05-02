2023 NBA Playoffs: Updated Bracket and Championship Predictions

1 of 7

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

While most would have expected Cavs vs. Bucks here, Heat vs. Knicks is giving us some serious '90s flashbacks. One of these teams will make a surprising pivot, pivot, pivot into the Eastern Conference Finals.

On paper, it makes no sense how this Heat team keeps winning. Yes, Jimmy Butler has been the postseason's best player to this point, but Miami is still barely winning his minutes overall (plus-1.4 net rating in 639 total possessions).

Gabe Vincent and Kyle Lowry have been incredibly steady at point guard, but the duo is no match for Jalen Brunson and Immanuel Quickley's firepower in a seven-game series. This is a rock-solid Heat team that's incredibly well-coached yet lacks the depth of a Knicks squad that suddenly looks like a real player in the East for years to come.

Key Matchup: RJ Barrett vs. Jimmy Butler

We know all eyes will be on Butler after he put up 37.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals on 59.7 percent shooting against Milwaukee, a superhero-esque performance and one of the best individual series we've seen in years.

While the Knicks don't have to completely shut Butler down, they can't give up a 40- or 50-point performance like he had in the first round and expect to win.

With Julius Randle battling more ankle issues, Barrett will need to step up his own scoring and playmaking. He outdueled Donovan Mitchell over the last three games of the opening round (22.0 points on 55.8 percent shooting) and needs to continue that hot play against Miami.

Prediction: Knicks in 7. With all due respect to the Heat, this team nearly missed the postseason altogether. New York is deeper, has more top-end talent and showed off its defensive chops against the Cavs. Expect the Knicks to outlast Miami and move on.