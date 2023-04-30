ESPN: NFL Targeting May 11 to Release 2023 Schedule After Draft, Aaron Rodgers Trade

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The majority of the NFL's headline offseason storylines have played themselves out with the completion of the draft, Aaron Rodgers being traded to the New York Jets and Lamar Jackson signing a long-term extension with the Baltimore Ravens, which means it is time to look ahead to the actual football.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that the league is "targeting" May 11 as the day it will release the 2023 schedule. Commissioner Roger Goodell and "scheduling czar" Howard Katz are scheduled to meet Monday to make further progress.

There will be no shortage of stories as the upcoming schedule unfolds.

Rodgers in New York will be one of the biggest ones as he looks to build on the legacy he already formed with the Green Bay Packers and tries to lead the Jets to their first Super Bowl title since the 1968 season.

The AFC East team will face the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants and will reportedly be a featured team in prime time.

According to Schefter, Rodgers and the Jets could play in prime time up to six times.

Everyone is chasing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, though, after they won their second Super Bowl title in four years and extended their streak of AFC Championship Game appearances to five consecutive seasons.

As is seemingly always the case with the Super Bowl champion, the Chiefs will have plenty of marquee games.

In addition to the aforementioned one against Rodgers and the Jets, Kansas City will face the Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch, the Chargers in two highly anticipated divisional showdowns, the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Championship Game rematch, and other playoff teams in the Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins.

Expect to see plenty of the Chiefs in prime time as well.