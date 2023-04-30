NFL Rumors: Stetson Bennett Among Rams' 'Favorite Players in the Entire Draft'

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams surprised many when they selected Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett earlier than expected in the fourth round, but the team reportedly loved his fit.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler explained during an appearance on SportsCenter:

"The Rams felt like they had the right culture for Stetson Bennett, a championship DNA. And this was one of their favorite players in the entire draft. They love that he's just such a gamer; instincts, playmaking, the guy just wins. Now, teams were mildly surprised by this. They thought maybe sixth or seventh round. Not because of his play; a lot of teams had him as the sixth-ranked quarterback in this entire draft. Moreso because of the character, maturity concerns. Some teams had that issue, the Rams did not. So, they believe in the player in a big way. And this is the first quarterback taken in the Sean McVay era by the Rams, so this is a pretty big deal."

The character concerns from other teams surely stemmed from his January arrest on a charge of public intoxication.

Bennett will clearly be behind Matthew Stafford, but the team needed quarterback depth since the veteran was the only signal-caller on the roster ahead of the draft. This will give the Georgia product an opportunity to sit behind his fellow Bulldog and further adjust to the NFL game before he faces the pressure of in-game expectations.

The fourth-round pick was a back-to-back College Football Playoff national champion with Georgia.

While he doesn't have the ceiling of fellow signal-callers in the draft such as Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis, the Rams apparently liked that "championship DNA" and now have a much-needed backup as they approach the 2023 season.