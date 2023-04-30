X

    Chiefs Super Bowl Champion Travis Kelce Wants to Work with WWE, in Talks with The Miz

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 30, 2023

    BONNER SPRINGS, KANSAS - APRIL 28: Travis Kelce during the Kelce Jam at Azura Amphitheatre on April 28, 2023 in Bonner Springs, Kansas. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
    Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

    Travis Kelce is ready to become the latest NFL player to try his luck in WWE.

    The Kansas City Chiefs tight end said he's been in contact with The Miz after watching George Kittle and Pat McAfee star at WrestleMania.

    "Hopefully, we can brew something into fruition here," Kelce told TMZ Sports.

    Kittle, McAfee and Rob Gronkowski are among the major NFL names who recently have made the leap from the gridiron to the squared circle. McAfee's served as not only a wrestler but also a color commentator, while Gronkowski and Kittle have made WrestleMania cameos of their own.

    Kelce has long been a fan of pro wrestling and even hearkened The Rock calling out the Mayor of Cincinnati after the Chiefs won the AFC Championship Game.

    "I've got some words for the Cincinnati mayor," Kelce said on the field after the game. "Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!"

    Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.

    Chiefs Super Bowl Champion Travis Kelce Wants to Work with WWE, in Talks with The Miz
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon