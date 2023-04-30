Chiefs Super Bowl Champion Travis Kelce Wants to Work with WWE, in Talks with The Miz

Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

Travis Kelce is ready to become the latest NFL player to try his luck in WWE.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end said he's been in contact with The Miz after watching George Kittle and Pat McAfee star at WrestleMania.

"Hopefully, we can brew something into fruition here," Kelce told TMZ Sports.

Kittle, McAfee and Rob Gronkowski are among the major NFL names who recently have made the leap from the gridiron to the squared circle. McAfee's served as not only a wrestler but also a color commentator, while Gronkowski and Kittle have made WrestleMania cameos of their own.

Kelce has long been a fan of pro wrestling and even hearkened The Rock calling out the Mayor of Cincinnati after the Chiefs won the AFC Championship Game.

"I've got some words for the Cincinnati mayor," Kelce said on the field after the game. "Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!"

