2023 NHL Playoffs: B/R NHL Staff's 2nd-Round Predictions

Ready or not, Round 2 of the NHL Playoffs is here.
The first round was filled with nail-biting moments, massive upsets and a 19-year curse ending in dramatic fashions.
So let's raise the stakes in Round 2.
Will the Panthers continue their magic-carpet-ride run and upset the momentum-riding Maple Leafs? Is Connor McDavid on the verge of lifting his first Stanley Cup?
The B/R NHL Staff was called together yet again to provide answers to that and more as we got their predictions for the second round of the 2023 NHL Playoffs.
Metropolitan Division: New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes
The Devils looked dead in the water against the Rangers after losing twice at home and stumbling again in Game 6. But there they were in the decider, scoring timely goals and locking down on the defensive end. It's the sort of style they'll see coming back at them in the Hurricanes, who finished second overall to the since-exited Boston Bruins and allowed the second-fewest goals in the league. Still, New Jersey was only a point behind Carolina in the standings and beat them twice in the season's second half, outscoring them 8-3 in the process. Score one for youthful resilience and momentum.
Prediction: Devils in seven
- Lyle Fitzsimmons
As they did in the regular season, the Hurricanes rode their strong defensive game and goaltending depth to victory in the opening round. They also have the advantage of postseason experience, but they're facing a young, fast, skillful Devils team fresh off eliminating the New York Rangers. Led by young stars Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, the confident Devils could be primed to pull off a big second-round upset.
- Lyle Richardson
Looking back at the regular season, these teams split their four matchups and they each traded off games making each other's goalies nights miserable. These two are built through advanced stats at a higher degree and they shoot the puck constantly and consistently (Carolina was first in the NHL in shot attempts, New Jersey third). The difference between them, however, is the Hurricanes allowed the fewest shot attempts in the league as well while the Devils were 15th. The Devils have tightened things up in the playoffs so far, but the Rangers didn't always bring their best against them (see: Games 5 and 7). This will be an entirely different test for Akira Schmid because the Hurricanes do what the Devils do but with more frequency.
Prediction: Hurricanes in six
- Joe Yerdon
Atlantic Division: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers
The Panthers are riding the emotion of upsetting the league-leading Boston Bruins while the Maple Leafs finally ended a 19-year playoff series win drought. Both clubs are almost evenly matched in offense and special teams. This could go either way, but the Leafs could garner extra motivation by striving to win their first Stanley Cup since 1967.
Prediction: Maple Leafs in six
- Lyle Richardson
The question to be asked here is: Who has the real momentum? Is it Toronto for getting past the first round in nearly two decades or the Panthers who vanquished the Presidents' Trophy winners in an ironic twist of fate, given they won it last year? Both teams have a resolve in which counting them out at any point in a game is a bad idea. My prediction is based on this question: Which team was able to win more games in which they played their worst hockey? The answer to that is easy.
Prediction: Maple Leafs in seven
- Joe Yerdon
The Panthers have become one of the best stories in hockey after eliminating a historically good Boston team with a stirring comeback in Game 7. But they take a back seat to the Maple Leafs, who ended a 19-year playoff series drought. And given that Toronto won three of four games between the two this season, losing only an overtime decision in late March, it seems they'll take a back seat on the ice, too. Suddenly confident, the Maple Leafs flex their way to the final four.
Prediction: Maple Leafs in five
- Lyle Fitzsimmons
Central Divison: Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken
Few observers expected the Kraken to upset the Colorado Avalanche. They got here riding Philipp Grubauer's clutch goaltending, a stifling penalty kill and spreading their scoring throughout their lineup. However, the Stars are a rising force with a deeper lineup than the Avalanche and a potent offense that could soon get winger Joe Pavelski back in the lineup.
Prediction: Stars in five
- Lyle Richardson
The Kraken are such a dogged team to deal with. Relentless forecheck, shooters galore, and can handle even the fastest skaters in the league. On the other hand, the Stars have a bevy of guys who can score and provide some gnarly defensive matchups for the Kraken. They also have Jake Oettinger in goal. Ah, yes, the classic prediction-decider.
Prediction: Stars in six
- Joe Yerdon
I didn't buy into the underdog mojo when it came to the Panthers and Maple Leafs, but I'm willing to listen to it a bit more here. As my learned colleagues pointed out, the Kraken are quite simply a difficult team to play against. They beat the defending champions. And though they wouldn't win a head-to-head roster comparison, it seems they're quite capable of playing an ugly series against a superior team and finding a way to win it. It happens again.
Prediction: Kraken in six
- Lyle Fitzsimmons
Pacific Division: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers
The Golden Knights should benefit from the extra days of rest to prepare for this round. They're a better team with two-way captain Mark Stone back in the lineup. Facing them is the most potent offense in the NHL, led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The Oilers could prove to be too much for the Golden Knights to contain.
Prediction: Oilers in six.
- Lyle Richardson
After covering Jack Eichel's career from before he was drafted until he was traded from Buffalo and watching and interviewing Connor McDavid since about the same time, the biggest entertainment for me off the ice is seeing how much both guys loathe talking about each other. I love how Vegas is playing, although Winnipeg didn't provide much resistance. The Oilers are an offensive menace and shrugged off the Kings' physical style of hockey. If Vegas' PK struggles, however, they're in big trouble. What's that? They had the second-worst PK of teams in the first round, and only the Kings were worse? I see...
Prediction: Oilers in six
- Joe Yerdon
Go back and look at the numbers. The Oilers have simply been a different team since acquiring Mattias Ekholm at the trade deadline. His arrival allowed coach Jay Woodcroft to slot the rest of his blue-line corps into the most appropriate pairings playing the most appropriate minutes. It's also made a budding star of youngster Evan Bouchard, whose 10 points against Los Angeles were the most for an Edmonton D-man since a Hall of Famer named Coffey. Oh, and in case you'd forgotten, the Oilers have guys named McDavid and Draisaitl, too. They handled Vegas in the regular season, and it won't change.
Prediction: Oilers in five
- Lyle Fitzsimmons