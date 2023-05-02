2023 NHL Playoffs: B/R NHL Staff's 2nd-Round Predictions

1 of 4

Elsa/Getty Images

The Devils looked dead in the water against the Rangers after losing twice at home and stumbling again in Game 6. But there they were in the decider, scoring timely goals and locking down on the defensive end. It's the sort of style they'll see coming back at them in the Hurricanes, who finished second overall to the since-exited Boston Bruins and allowed the second-fewest goals in the league. Still, New Jersey was only a point behind Carolina in the standings and beat them twice in the season's second half, outscoring them 8-3 in the process. Score one for youthful resilience and momentum.

Prediction: Devils in seven

- Lyle Fitzsimmons

As they did in the regular season, the Hurricanes rode their strong defensive game and goaltending depth to victory in the opening round. They also have the advantage of postseason experience, but they're facing a young, fast, skillful Devils team fresh off eliminating the New York Rangers. Led by young stars Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, the confident Devils could be primed to pull off a big second-round upset.

Predictions: Devils in seven

- Lyle Richardson

Looking back at the regular season, these teams split their four matchups and they each traded off games making each other's goalies nights miserable. These two are built through advanced stats at a higher degree and they shoot the puck constantly and consistently (Carolina was first in the NHL in shot attempts, New Jersey third). The difference between them, however, is the Hurricanes allowed the fewest shot attempts in the league as well while the Devils were 15th. The Devils have tightened things up in the playoffs so far, but the Rangers didn't always bring their best against them (see: Games 5 and 7). This will be an entirely different test for Akira Schmid because the Hurricanes do what the Devils do but with more frequency.

Prediction: Hurricanes in six

- Joe Yerdon