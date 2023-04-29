Chargers Draft Max Duggan as NFL Fans Happy to See Heisman Runner-Up End Slide

AP Photo/Brandon Wade

The Heisman Trophy runner-up's long wait to hear his name called during the draft finally ended Saturday as the Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU quarterback Max Duggan with the No. 239 overall pick.

It appears Duggan was destined to become an undrafted free agent with 20 picks remaining, but the Bolts added him to a quarterback room that includes star signal-caller Justin Herbert and backup Easton Stick.

Duggan and the Horned Frogs broke out in 2022 after finishing 5-7 the year before. TCU rolled all the way to the national championship, going 13-2 along the way while averaging 38.8 points per game.

Duggan was sensational, completing 63.7 percent of his passes for 32 touchdowns (eight interceptions) and 3,698 yards. He also rushed for 423 yards and nine scores.

Despite his success, Duggan was not highly touted in the predraft process, with analysts citing issues with arm strength, accuracy and potential pocket passer struggles. His intangibles, leadership and toughness have received high marks, however.

Duggan ultimately did find an NFL home before the draft ended, and he's joining some old friends there as the Bolts also selected TCU wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis.

In L.A., Duggan a potential "long-term backup option" for Herbert, as team senior writer Eric Smith noted.

Duggan joins a Charger team that just made the playoffs for the first time in four years after posting a 10-win campaign.

L.A. is notably under new offensive leadership after parting ways with Joe Lombardi and adding Kellen Moore from the Dallas Cowboys as their new offensive coordinator.