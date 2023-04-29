X

    Chargers Draft Max Duggan as NFL Fans Happy to See Heisman Runner-Up End Slide

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 29, 2023

    TCU football quarterback Max Duggan throws during NFL Pro Day, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
    The Heisman Trophy runner-up's long wait to hear his name called during the draft finally ended Saturday as the Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU quarterback Max Duggan with the No. 239 overall pick.

    It appears Duggan was destined to become an undrafted free agent with 20 picks remaining, but the Bolts added him to a quarterback room that includes star signal-caller Justin Herbert and backup Easton Stick.

    Duggan and the Horned Frogs broke out in 2022 after finishing 5-7 the year before. TCU rolled all the way to the national championship, going 13-2 along the way while averaging 38.8 points per game.

    Duggan was sensational, completing 63.7 percent of his passes for 32 touchdowns (eight interceptions) and 3,698 yards. He also rushed for 423 yards and nine scores.

    Despite his success, Duggan was not highly touted in the predraft process, with analysts citing issues with arm strength, accuracy and potential pocket passer struggles. His intangibles, leadership and toughness have received high marks, however.

    Duggan ultimately did find an NFL home before the draft ended, and he's joining some old friends there as the Bolts also selected TCU wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis.

    Chargers Draft Max Duggan as NFL Fans Happy to See Heisman Runner-Up End Slide
    In L.A., Duggan a potential "long-term backup option" for Herbert, as team senior writer Eric Smith noted.

    Twitter reacted as follows:

    Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chargers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chargers</a> used the No. 239 overall pick on TCU QB Max Duggan — a guy who's "better when s—'s going haywire." <a href="https://t.co/TmG3vvYq6h">pic.twitter.com/TmG3vvYq6h</a>

    nat @packer_nat12

    Aye TCU Max Duggan is finally off the board! Love that dude!

    Charlie Freeman @CFREE316

    Max Duggan is a Charger and I'm here for it awesome QB room with him and Herbert <a href="https://twitter.com/jashman99?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jashman99</a> <a href="https://t.co/0zSsP5ykqt">https://t.co/0zSsP5ykqt</a>

    Trey Yarnall @CoachMystik

    Wait, how was Max Duggan still available in Round 7!?!? Someone explain 🤨<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLDraft?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLDraft</a>

    Tony Cordasco @TonyDasco

    The Chargers took Max Duggan finally…

    𝖒𝖆𝖉 @madhoov

    so happy for max duggan 🥹

    Todd Jentink Jr @JentinkTodd_JR

    Max Duggan finally gets picked. Bout time.

    Bussin' With The Boys @BussinWTB

    Max Duggan is a Charger.<br><br>LA is getting a warrior 🫡 <a href="https://t.co/id8uGR2OUf">pic.twitter.com/id8uGR2OUf</a>

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    Max Duggan's incredible journey<br><br>2020: Diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome. Underwent multiple surgeries<br><br>2021: Played through broken bone &amp; torn tendon in foot<br><br>2022: Led TCU to National Championship, Heisman trophy runner-up<br><br>2023: Chargers 7th Round Draft pick <a href="https://t.co/xCvT2dgQYH">pic.twitter.com/xCvT2dgQYH</a>

    David Syvertsen @Ourlads_Sy

    239) LAC: Max Duggan - QB/TCU<br><br>If Stetson Bennett can go early day three - Duggan can and should be drafted. A winner, gamer, coach's dream type that is good for any QB room. Deserves a shot to fix accuracy issues.

    Dean Straka @DWStraka49

    Max Duggan to the Chargers. Wow. <br><br>The TCU Los Angeles campus should be breaking ground any day now.

    Duggan joins a Charger team that just made the playoffs for the first time in four years after posting a 10-win campaign.

    L.A. is notably under new offensive leadership after parting ways with Joe Lombardi and adding Kellen Moore from the Dallas Cowboys as their new offensive coordinator.