TCU CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Nephew of HOFer LaDainian, Drafted by Rams

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson, heard his name called in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft Saturday.

The TCU cornerback was selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the No. 182 pick.

Hodges-Tomlinson spent four seasons with the Horned Frogs and played a big role during the 2022 campaign, helping the program reach the national title game.

In 15 games, the 23-year-old posted three interceptions, 15 pass breakups, one forced fumble, 50 tackles and two tackles for loss.

Bleacher Report NFL scout Cory Giddings listed Hodges-Tomlinson as a potential role player and named New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones as his pro comparison. Giddings wrote:

"At the next level, Hodges-Tomlinson would likely be better suited to sliding inside and matching himself up with the game's quicker, shorter slot receivers that better fit his game. His fluidity in man coverage and ability to mirror pass catchers will help his stock greatly. Ultimately, these traits, paired with Hodges-Tomlinson's elite overall athletic ability, will certainly find him a role within the league."

LaDainian Tomlinson spent 11 seasons in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers from 2001-09 and New York Jets from 2010-11. He was a five-time Pro Bowler, a three-time first-team All-Pro, the 2006 MVP and the 2006 Offensive Player of the Year.

The running back rushed for 13,684 yards and 145 touchdowns in 170 games. He also caught 624 passes for 4,772 yards and 17 scores.

Hodges-Tomlinson will try to live up to his uncle's legacy, and he told Robbie Fuelling of Spectrum News 1 prior to the draft that he was thankful Tomlinson mentored him along the way.

"Having my uncle to mentor me was nothing but a blessing," he said. "I can't thank God enough for him because he's done everything I want to do in life."