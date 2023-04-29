Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Rams' CB

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'8"

WEIGHT: 178

HAND: 8 ⅝"

ARM: 29"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 4.41

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: 39"

BROAD: 11'0"

POSITIVES

—Physical, high-motor player

—Elite-level athletic traits

—Sticky, man-coverage corner who mirrors wideouts

NEGATIVES

—Very undersized

—Struggles to track the ball in coverage

—Can be a tad overphysical at times, taking him out of position

2022 STATISTICS

—50 TKL (40 SOLO), 3 INT, 15 PBU, 1 FF

NOTES

DOB: 1/10/2001

39 Starts

East-West Shrine Bowl

2022 Jim Thorpe Award Recipient

2022 First Team All-American (AP)

2022 First Team All-Big 12

2021 First Team All-Big 12

2020 First Team All-Big 12

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, the nephew of legendary TCU RB LaDainian Tomlinson, was a key piece for the Horned Frogs defense during their miraculous 2022 season. The 5'8", 178-pound cornerback was a cornerstone in TCU's heavy man coverage scheme, lining up outside and thriving in the process. While his testing numbers and obvious athletic gifts will draw attention, there are certainly areas for concern.

Against the run, Hodges-Tomlinson is an average, willing tackler who is not afraid to come up and make a play. His high-level athleticism and fluidity allow him to thrive in the open field against ball carriers, yet his overall size and strength limit him. These limitations make him quite an easy block for receivers, often resulting in him being taken out of the play.

Although undersized, Hodges-Tomlinson is a very physical corner who is consistently draped over receivers in man coverage. His lack of size creates quite a mismatch with bigger receivers in jump ball situations, which teams often look to attack. While his size is a great hindrance against bigger wideouts, he's able to rely on his elite athletic traits to mirror receivers and put himself in good positions.

At the next level, Hodges-Tomlinson would likely be better suited to sliding inside and matching himself up with the game's quicker, shorter slot receivers that better fit his game. His fluidity in man coverage and ability to mirror pass catchers will help his stock greatly. Ultimately, these traits, paired with Hodges-Tomlinson's elite overall athletic ability, will certainly find him a role within the league.

GRADE: 6.9 (Potential Role Player/Round 4)

OVERALL RANK: 101

POSITION RANK: CB13

PRO COMPARISON: Marcus Jones

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings