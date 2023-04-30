Ranking the Biggest Surprises of the 2023 NFL Draft

0 of 9

Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 NFL draft is in the books.

Hundreds of thousands of fans attended. Millions more watched on television. Approximately all the barbecue ever was eaten in Kansas City. And most importantly, 259 players now know where their NFL careers will begin.

If there's one thing that you can expect about the NFL draft, it's the unexpected. Some players come off the board much earlier than expected. Others languish in the green room like fish in the most awkward aquarium ever. And there's always a shocker of a trade or two.



2023 was no exception, whether it was a "Big Four" quarterback who wound up being picked from home, the first running back taken in the top 10 since 2018 or a couple of defensive players who waited much longer than expected.

There was even a Day 2 kicker pick. For reals.

As we bask in the warming glow of another completed draft, here's a look back at the biggest eyebrow-raisers and jaw-droppers of 2023. They were determined using a combination of criteria that included coming off the board much earlier (or later) than expected, the bucking of historical precedence and in at least one case, good, old-fashioned bad strategy. These were also limited to singular moves, as opposed to teams eschewing a perceived position group of need for the whole draft.

There's more than one way to send eyebrows skyward.

