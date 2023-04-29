Jadeveon Clowney, Leonard Floyd's Best Landing Spots After 2023 NFL Draft Day 2

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

A pair of talented defensive players remain on the free-agent market in edges Jadeveon Clowney and Leonard Floyd.

Clowney, a nine-year veteran, played the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. The three-time Pro Bowler had 28 tackles and two sacks in 12 games last season. For his career, he has amassed 43 sacks, including nine in 2021.

Floyd has played seven seasons, four with the Chicago Bears and his last three with the Los Angeles Rams. The former Georgia star is a sack artist who has racked up 29 of them in the last three years. He's also started every game over the past five years.

Clowney ranked 35th on NFL.com's 2023 free agent list, while Floyd resided at 49th. Either player can still make an impact at this stage of their careers, and here's a look at some teams who could potentially use them.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons only had two players register three or more sacks last year in Grady Jarrett and Lorenzo Carter. Atlanta also finished in the bottom 10 in scoring defense.

The Falcons also spent their last three top-10 picks on offensive players, including running back Bijan Robinson this year.

Simply put, this team needs more help on the defensive end, specifically on the front seven. Either Clowney or Floyd could step in right away and hold down the fort as a starter. A return to Georgia will also mark a return home for Floyd, who was born, raised and went to school in the state.

Detroit Lions

Yes, the Lions already have a star edge-rusher in Aidan Hutchinson, but Detroit needs another player who can complement his skills. The Lions also allowed 427 points last year, and that was the third-highest mark in football. The table is set for this team on offense, but there's plenty of work to be done on defense.

Plus, the Lions are ready to win right now after tripling their victory total from 2021. They are a team on the rise and could use another veteran to propel them to the playoffs. Either Clowney or Floyd would get the job done.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals don't have a player returning who amassed more than four sacks last year. J.J. Watt (12.5 sacks) has retired, and Zach Allen (5.5 sacks) is now a Denver Bronco.

The Cardinals did just add LSU edge-rusher BJ Ojulari in the second round of this year's draft, but this team needs more reinforcements on the defensive line.

Either Clowney or Floyd would become an instant-impact starter in Arizona. Granted, the Cardinals are in rebuilding mode and don't look ready to contend in what looks to be a tough NFC West, but they sorely need help to improve the second-worst scoring offense in football.