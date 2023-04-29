Dolphins Draft Pick Devon Achane Has NFL Fans Raving About Fantasy Football Potential

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has a new shiny toy for his explosive offense after Miami selected Texas A&M running back Devon Achane in the third round of the NFL draft on Friday night.

The 21-year-old is coming off a couple of productive seasons for the Aggies and should become a factor quickly for a position group that isn't Miami's strongest, even with veterans Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.

In 10 games last season, Achane racked up 1,102 yards on 196 carries to go along with eight touchdowns on the ground. He also added 36 receptions, 196 yards and three more scores in the passing game en route to being an All-SEC first-team selection.

The year before, he averaged a whopping seven yards per carry.

With his explosive style of play—running a blazing 4.32 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine—Achane could quickly find himself climbing up the Dolphins' depth chart. If so, that means that he may turn out to have some real fantasy value.

NFL Twitter was drooling over the possibility of having someone like Achane thriving in McDaniel's wide zone-running scheme on their fantasy teams.

This draft class includes some talented running backs, and Achane, Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs could have strong fantasy impacts next season.

Achane may have the earliest opportunities to do so early since Gibbs and Robinson have more crowded position groups in Detroit and Atlanta, respectively.

One of 2022's best offenses may have just gotten even better in South Beach.