DeAndre Hopkins, Budda Baker's Best Landing Spots After 2023 NFL Draft Day 2

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Two days and three rounds of the 2023 NFL draft are now complete, and with many of the biggest names now off the board, at least some attention will be turned to the biggest trade targets available this offseason.

The Arizona Cardinals, who finished the 2022 campaign with a 4-13 record, are expected to have a number of trade candidates available this offseason, including wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and safety Budda Baker.

Baker, who has a club option for the 2024 season, asked the Cardinals in February to make him the highest-paid safety or trade him, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Hopkins, meanwhile, has been included in trade rumors since the end of the 2022 campaign.

If the Cardinals are going to enter a rebuild, trading both Baker and Hopkins would allow them to stock up some draft picks and build toward the future.

That said, multiple contending teams might be interested in acquiring either player, so let's take a look at some possible landing spots.

Hopkins' Potential Destinations: Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans

Hopkins has been included in Buffalo trade rumors over the last several weeks, and Bills linebacker Von Miller fanned the flames on Wednesday, saying he knows the veteran wants to join the franchise.

Adam "Pacman" Jones also said Wednesday during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show that the Bills, in addition to the Kansas City Chiefs, could be in play.

The Bills would make a lot of sense for Hopkins, especially after they drafted a standout tight end in Dalton Kincaid on Thursday.

Buffalo already has a superstar wideout in Stefon Diggs, but adding Hopkins to the mix would give Josh Allen another elite target.

Additionally, acquiring Hopkins would push Gabe Davis further down the depth chart, making him arguably one of the best depth receivers in the league. The Bills also have Khalil Shakir, KeeSean Johnson, Trent Sherfield, Deonte Harty, Isaiah Coulter and Dezmon Patmon at the position.

With Buffalo looking to remain competitive in the AFC alongside the likes of the Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, trading for a player of Hopkins' caliber should, without question, be a consideration.

As for the Titans, the Tennessee offense hasn't been the same since the franchise traded A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the 2022 season.

Brown is one of the most dynamic receivers in the NFL, and the Titans have struggled to replace him. Entering the 2023 campaign, the team has Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Kyle Philips leading the WR room.

While Burks is talented, that's not an ideal top three, and the depth behind the trio isn't strong either. Racey McMath, Reggie Roberson Jr., Chris Moore and Mason Kinsey round out the receiving corps.

Prior to the first round, the Cardinals and Titans reportedly discussed a trade involving Arizona's No. 3 pick and Hopkins. Obviously, that deal didn't happen, with Arizona sending its third overall selection to the Houston Texans, but if Tennessee is interested in the veteran, it's hard to rule the team out as a possible destination.

Baker's Potential Destinations: Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles

The Packers drafted edge-rusher Lukas Van Ness in the first round, tight end Luke Musgrave and wide receiver Jayden Reed in the second round and tight end Tucker Kraft in the third round.

While it's clear Green Bay is looking for some weapons for quarterback Jordan Love following the trade of Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, the team also needs to consider upgrading its secondary this offseason.

With the likely departure of Adrian Amos in free agency, the Packers could use an upgrade at the position, and there's no one better available than Baker, a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro.

Green Bay's safety room is led by Darnell Savage and Tarvarius Moore. Rudy Ford, Tariq Carpenter, James Wiggins and Dallin Leavitt represent the depth options.

While the Eagles drafted Illinois safety Sydney Brown in the third round, they could still use a more proven player at the position, especially with the departures of C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps this offseason.

Philadelphia is slated to enter the 2023 campaign with Terrell Edmunds and Reed Blankenship as its starting safeties, with the depth options being Justin Evans, Tristin McCollum and K'Von Wallace.

Philadelphia already has talented players for its front seven and at corner, including Fletcher Cox, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Nakobe Dean, Haason Reddick, Darius Slay and James Bradberry, so shoring up the safety position is important, especially with the Eagles having high expectations to get back to the Super Bowl next season.