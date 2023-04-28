NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Titans Trying to Trade Up in Round 2 amid Will Levis Slide

AP Photo/Doug Benc

The Tennessee Titans reportedly are exploring trades to move up in the second round of the NFL draft when it resumes on Friday, according to reporter Mike Giardi.

The Titans currently hold the No. 10 pick in the second round (No. 41 overall). But with Kentucky quarterback Will Levis sliding and a number of teams above the Titans potentially interested in a quarterback, including the Los Angeles Rams (No. 36), Seattle Seahawks (No. 37), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 38) and New Orleans Saints (No. 40), the Titans may need to move up the board if they want to be the team to end Levis' slide.

