Nuggets' Nikola Jokić on Defending Kevin Durant, Suns' Pick-and-Roll: 'Pray'

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Sometimes defenses only have so many options when they go up against a team with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.

"Pray," Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokić joked to reporters when asked how to stop the Phoenix Suns' pick-and-roll.

Phoenix and Denver will face each other in the second round starting Saturday, and the Nuggets are underdogs even though they are the Western Conference's No. 1 seed. That is a testament to how dangerous the Suns are since adding Durant.

In fact, Phoenix went 8-0 with a healthy Durant in the lineup during the regular season and then dispatched the Los Angeles Clippers in five games in the first round. It took some injury luck since the Clippers were without Paul George all series and Kawhi Leonard for the last three games, but the Suns were also largely unstoppable on offense.

They averaged 122 points a night in that series with so many go-to options.

No wonder Jokić is looking for cosmic intervention.