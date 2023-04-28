Jim Irsay Asks Fans if Colts Should Take Will Levis After Drafting Anthony Richardson

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Nobody can accuse Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay of being boring.

Indianapolis selected Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick of the NFL draft on Thursday and will have the fourth selection in Friday's second round. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is surprisingly still on the board, which will put teams in need of a signal-caller under the spotlight.

The Colts are no longer one of those teams, but that didn't stop Irsay from asking fans if they should take Levis anyway:

The Joe Montana and Steve Young comparison is anything but an apples-to-apples one. Montana was entering his ninth season with the San Francisco 49ers in 1987 when they added Young as a potential successor to the Hall of Famer.

While there was something of an awkward overlap, much like Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers, it was far from the same thing as drafting two rookies in the first two rounds of the same year and having them compete, especially when there are other areas of need on a roster that just finished with a 4-12-1 record.

Richardson and Levis were two of the most high-risk, high-reward quarterbacks available coming into the draft, but nobody envisioned any type of scenario where they ended up on the same team.

And they surely won't, but Irsay is still tweeting about it in the hours ahead of the draft.