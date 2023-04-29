2024 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Next Year's Top ProspectsApril 29, 2023
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Next Year's Top Prospects
The NFL draft is all about looking forward.
We're just peeking a bit further down the line than most here and already taking an early look at next year's draft class.
We'll use the latest Super Bowl odds from DraftKings Sportsbook to set the order, then after mapping out a mock first round, we'll take a closer look at the top two prospects on the board. Since we're projecting so far into the future, we'll focus more on prospect values than team needs.
2024 Mock Draft
1. Arizona Cardinals: Caleb Williams, QB, USC
2. Houston Texans: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
3. Indianapolis Colts: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State
4. Tennessee Titans: Dallas Turner, DE, Alabama
5. Chicago Bears (via: Carolina Panthers): Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
6. Atlanta Falcons: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
8. New England Patriots: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
9. Washington Commanders: Jared Verse, DE, Florida State
10. Los Angeles Rams: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
11. Green Bay Packers: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
12. Pittsburgh Steelers: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
13. Chicago Bears: J.T. Tuimoloau, DE, Ohio State
14. Minnesota Vikings: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
15. Las Vegas Raiders: Maason Smith, DT, LSU
16. New York Giants: Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
17. Seattle Seahawks: Andrew Mukuba, S, Clemson
18. New Orleans Saints: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
19. Arizona Cardinals (via: Cleveland Browns): Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State
20. Jacksonville Jaguars: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
21. Denver Broncos: Cole Bishop, S, Utah
22. Detroit Lions: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
23. Los Angeles Chargers: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
24. Miami Dolphins: Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
25. Baltimore Ravens: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
26. New York Jets: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State
27. Dallas Cowboys: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
28. Cincinnati Bengals: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
29. Buffalo Bills: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
30. Philadelphia Eagles: KT Leveston, G, Kansas State
31. San Francisco 49ers: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida
Caleb Williams, QB, USC
Fresh off a Heisman Trophy win, Caleb Williams is in pole position to lead the 2024 NFL draft class. As long as he stays healthy, he'll have an excellent chance to stick in that spot.
"He's able to throw guys open rather than just throwing to spots," one NFL executive told SI.com's Albert Breer. "He also has a great feel for the game; he doesn't get the offense in trouble. He takes what is there, makes the drive-starting throws. Lots of [Patrick] Mahomes in his game."
A Mahomes comparison is about the highest praise a quarterback prospect can get, but Williams deserves the hype.
His award-winning 2022 campaign was a jaw-dropper. He threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns (against just five interceptions) while rushing for another 10 scores. He could be the league's next superstar signal-caller.
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
Marvin Harrison Jr. is the son of Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison Sr. It's possible the son will outproduce the father.
That sounds all kinds of hyperbolic—Harrison Sr. had 14,580 regular-season receiving yards and 128 touchdowns over the course of his career—but most every comment connected to Harrison Jr. rings that way.
"He's not pretty good. He's comically good," one NFL scout told The Athletic's Zac Jackson.
The Buckeyes had a ton of NFL talent on this past season's roster, but Harrison may have shined the brightest. He caught 77 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 scores.