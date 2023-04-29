2024 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Next Year's Top Prospects

2 of 3

George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Fresh off a Heisman Trophy win, Caleb Williams is in pole position to lead the 2024 NFL draft class. As long as he stays healthy, he'll have an excellent chance to stick in that spot.

"He's able to throw guys open rather than just throwing to spots," one NFL executive told SI.com's Albert Breer. "He also has a great feel for the game; he doesn't get the offense in trouble. He takes what is there, makes the drive-starting throws. Lots of [Patrick] Mahomes in his game."



A Mahomes comparison is about the highest praise a quarterback prospect can get, but Williams deserves the hype.



His award-winning 2022 campaign was a jaw-dropper. He threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns (against just five interceptions) while rushing for another 10 scores. He could be the league's next superstar signal-caller.

