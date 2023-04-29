    2024 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Next Year's Top Prospects

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVApril 29, 2023

    2024 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Next Year's Top Prospects

      LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 15: Quarterback Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans looks on during the USC spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
      Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

      The NFL draft is all about looking forward.

      We're just peeking a bit further down the line than most here and already taking an early look at next year's draft class.

      We'll use the latest Super Bowl odds from DraftKings Sportsbook to set the order, then after mapping out a mock first round, we'll take a closer look at the top two prospects on the board. Since we're projecting so far into the future, we'll focus more on prospect values than team needs.

    2024 Mock Draft

      SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 28: North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs the ball out of pocket during the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl football game between the Oregon Ducks and the North Carolina Tar Heels on December 28, 2022, at Petco Park in San Diego, CA. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      1. Arizona Cardinals: Caleb Williams, QB, USC

      2. Houston Texans: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

      3. Indianapolis Colts: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

      4. Tennessee Titans: Dallas Turner, DE, Alabama

      5. Chicago Bears (via: Carolina Panthers): Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

      6. Atlanta Falcons: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

      7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

      8. New England Patriots: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

      9. Washington Commanders: Jared Verse, DE, Florida State

      10. Los Angeles Rams: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

      11. Green Bay Packers: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

      12. Pittsburgh Steelers: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

      13. Chicago Bears: J.T. Tuimoloau, DE, Ohio State

      14. Minnesota Vikings: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

      15. Las Vegas Raiders: Maason Smith, DT, LSU

      16. New York Giants: Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State

      17. Seattle Seahawks: Andrew Mukuba, S, Clemson

      18. New Orleans Saints: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

      19. Arizona Cardinals (via: Cleveland Browns): Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State

      20. Jacksonville Jaguars: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

      21. Denver Broncos: Cole Bishop, S, Utah

      22. Detroit Lions: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

      23. Los Angeles Chargers: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

      24. Miami Dolphins: Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

      25. Baltimore Ravens: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

      26. New York Jets: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State

      27. Dallas Cowboys: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

      28. Cincinnati Bengals: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

      29. Buffalo Bills: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

      30. Philadelphia Eagles: KT Leveston, G, Kansas State

      31. San Francisco 49ers: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

      32. Kansas City Chiefs: Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida

    Caleb Williams, QB, USC

      ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 02: USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) passes during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between the Tulane Green Wave and the USC Trojans on January 2, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Fresh off a Heisman Trophy win, Caleb Williams is in pole position to lead the 2024 NFL draft class. As long as he stays healthy, he'll have an excellent chance to stick in that spot.

      "He's able to throw guys open rather than just throwing to spots," one NFL executive told SI.com's Albert Breer. "He also has a great feel for the game; he doesn't get the offense in trouble. He takes what is there, makes the drive-starting throws. Lots of [Patrick] Mahomes in his game."

      A Mahomes comparison is about the highest praise a quarterback prospect can get, but Williams deserves the hype.

      His award-winning 2022 campaign was a jaw-dropper. He threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns (against just five interceptions) while rushing for another 10 scores. He could be the league's next superstar signal-caller.

    Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

      COLUMBUS, OHIO - APRIL 15: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes walks off the field following the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 15, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)
      Ben Jackson/Getty Images

      Marvin Harrison Jr. is the son of Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison Sr. It's possible the son will outproduce the father.

      That sounds all kinds of hyperbolic—Harrison Sr. had 14,580 regular-season receiving yards and 128 touchdowns over the course of his career—but most every comment connected to Harrison Jr. rings that way.

      "He's not pretty good. He's comically good," one NFL scout told The Athletic's Zac Jackson.

      The Buckeyes had a ton of NFL talent on this past season's roster, but Harrison may have shined the brightest. He caught 77 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 scores.

